The government is ensuring timely MGNREGA payments, releasing ₹17,744 crore for April wages, says Joint Secretary Amit Shukla. A 21% budget increase will help meet demand for MGNREGA and VBSY, ensuring uninterrupted work and payments.

MGNREGA Payments and Budget Allocation

Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Rural Development Amit Shukla said the government is ensuring uninterrupted implementation and timely payments under MGNREGA, with ₹17,744 crore already released via DBT for April wages. Addressing a press conference, he added that adequate budget provisions and a 21% increase in allocation will help meet demand under both MGNREGA and VBSY.

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"For the MGNREGA scheme, full provisions are being made for all demands presented to us. We are taking timely care of all necessary actions to ensure a smooth transition until the full implementation of VBSY. Recently, just two days ago, the Honourable Union Minister for Rural Development held a press conference with all Honourable State Ministers for Rural Development. He requested that there should be no disruption in work creation and that all payments are made on time," he said.

Joint Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development, said all statutory entitlements under MGNREGA are being safeguarded, with payments and wage rates running smoothly. He added that ₹17,744 crore has been released via DBT for April wages, and sufficient provisions have been made to meet demand under both MGNREGA and VBSY, supported by a 21% higher budget allocation this year. "All the statutory entitlements under MGNREGA are being protected. Work on our payments and wage rates is proceeding smoothly. The first instalment of 17,744 crore rupees as the wage component under MGNREGA has been released via DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer). This will facilitate payments for works being carried out during the month of April. In short, since both MGNREGA and VBSY are demand-based schemes, we have made appropriate provisions for any demand that arises. You may be aware that the budget for the Rural Development Ministry this year is 21% higher than last year, which will greatly assist us in adjusting such demands," he added.

Progress in Key Rural Schemes

Shukla also highlighted progress in key rural schemes, including Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana - Gramin, targeting 4.59 crore houses by 2029 with real-time monitoring, and Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, where expanded funding and new road projects are underway "Under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G), house construction is ongoing, and we aim to complete 4.59 crore houses by March 2029. In this regard, we have reviewed the current issues we are dealing with alongside the states, and every effort is being made to release funds in a timely manner through DBT. We are conducting real-time monitoring through a complete system via our AwaasSoft mechanism. We are ensuring geo-tagging and making every effort to complete under-construction houses as quickly as possible. States have been requested to create 'Material Banks' so that construction materials are easily available. The beneficiaries on the ground will be assisted in obtaining the material," he said.

Shukla further said most works under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana phases I, II and III have been sanctioned, with the Cabinet approving an increased outlay of ₹83,000 crore for PMGSY-III and 12,100 km of roads under PMGSY-IV currently in the tendering stage. "Another important scheme is road construction, which connects remote areas. Under PMGSY (Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana), all sanctions are issued based on the current SOR (Schedule of Rates). Most works under PMGSY-I, II, and III, as well as the Road Connectivity Project for Left Wing Extremism Affected Areas (RCPLWEA), have already been sanctioned. Some bridge construction works are still pending sanction. Recently, two days ago, a press release was issued regarding the Union Cabinet's approval for the extension of PMGSY-III, with the outlay increased from 80,000 crore to 83,000 crore rupees. Under PMGSY-IV, road work covering 12,100 kilometres has been sanctioned and is currently at the tendering stage," he said.

Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana 2.0

He added that under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana 2.0, work is underway across 50 lakh hectares to boost agriculture and related activities, in coordination with the Agriculture Ministry and other stakeholders. "The Ministry of Rural Development also includes the Department of Land Resources, which is implementing the PMKSY 2.0 (Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana) scheme over 50 lakh hectares. This scheme facilitates agriculture intensification, horticulture, and pasture development. They are working in close coordination with the Ministry of Agriculture and other stakeholder ministries to ensure prompt action on any emerging implementation-related situations," he added. (ANI)