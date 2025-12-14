Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Manisha Kayande slammed the TMC government for the 'mess' at Lionel Messi's Kolkata event. The event descended into chaos with angry fans, leading CM Mamata Banerjee to apologise for the mismanagement.

Shiv Sena Slams TMC Govt Over 'Messy' Event

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Manisha Kayande on Sunday criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the mismanagement of Argentine football legend Lionel Messi's event in Kolkata, terming it a "mess" created by the TMC government. "This is the mess that Mamata Banerjee has created with Messi's event. The way the entire programme was mismanaged was a failure. This has also damaged India's image because such a big player leaves in just 10 minutes. An investigation should be conducted into how this happened," Kayande said.

On Saturday, Messi's Kolkata leg of the GOAT Tour descended into chaos after fans expressed disappointment when the Argentine legend left Salt Lake Stadium much earlier than planned, leaving the crowd angry. Many fans who paid a hefty amount to watch a glimpse of the football icon Messi became angry and began throwing water bottles and chairs from the stands. The angry mob also entered the ground and tried to vandalise the tent and the goal post.

AIFF Clarifies, CM Apologises for Chaos

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) issued a statement clarifying that Lionel Messi's event in Kolkata was a private event organised by a PR agency and the federation was not involved in the "planning or execution" of the event at Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday. The AIFF underlined that maintaining order and ensuring the safety and security of everyone involved must remain the top priority in such high-profile events.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee apologised to fans after Messi's Kolkata event turned into chaos. "I am deeply disturbed and shocked by the mismanagement witnessed today at Salt Lake Stadium. I was on my way to the stadium to attend the event along with thousands of sports lovers and fans who had gathered to catch a glimpse of their favourite footballer, Lionel Messi. I sincerely apologise to Lionel Messi, as well as to all sports lovers and his fans, for the unfortunate incident," Mamta Banerjee wrote on X. (ANI)