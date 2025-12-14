The Indian Navy will commission its second MH 60R helicopter squadron, INAS 335, in Goa on December 17. This enhances naval aviation capabilities. The Navy will also induct its first indigenous Diving Support Craft, DSC A20, in Kochi.

Second MH 60R Helicopter Squadron Commissioning

The Indian Navy will commission its second MH 60R helicopter squadron, INAS 335 (Ospreys), on December 17 at INS Hansa, Goa, in the presence of Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, the Chief of the Naval Staff, according to a release. The occasion will mark a pivotal moment in the Indian Navy's continued efforts towards modernisation and capability enhancement.

The advanced weapons, sensors and avionics suite make the helicopter a versatile and capable asset for the Indian Navy, offering enhanced capabilities to address conventional as well as asymmetric threats, the release stated.

The aircraft has been fully integrated with fleet operations and has proven its worth on numerous occasions. The Indian Navy will receive a significant fillip in its integral aviation capabilities with the commissioning of the squadron.

Indigenous Diving Support Craft to be Inducted

Meanwhile, the Indian Navy is set to commission DSC A20, the first vessel of the indigenously designed and constructed Diving Support Craft (DSC), at Kochi on December 16 (Tuesday), under the aegis of Southern Naval Command.

The ship will be formally inducted into service in the presence of Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command. The event will mark the addition of a key operational asset to the Navy's inventory, enhancing its diving and underwater support capability, according to the maritime force.

DSC A20 is the lead ship in a series of five Diving Support Craft being built by M/s Titagarh Rail Systems Limited (TRSL), Kolkata.

Vessel Features and Capabilities

"Purpose-built for a wide spectrum of diving and underwater missions in coastal waters, the vessel is equipped with advanced, state-of-the-art diving systems that meet the highest standards of safety and operational efficiency," according to an official statement from the Ministry of Defence.

Featuring a catamaran hull form, the ship offers superior stability, enhanced deck area, and improved seakeeping characteristics, and has a displacement of approximately 390 tons.

Design and Testing

The DSC is designed and built in accordance with the Naval Rules and Regulations of the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS), DSC A20 underwent extensive hydrodynamic analysis and model testing at the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL), Visakhapatnam, ensuring optimal performance and reliability. (ANI)