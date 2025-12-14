Retired judge Ashim Kumar Ray, leading the inquiry into the chaos at Messi's Kolkata event, visited Salt Lake Stadium. The main organiser is in custody as police investigate mismanagement and have asked Zomato to withhold funds.

Retired Calcutta High Court judge Justice Ashim Kumar Ray, who is heading the inquiry committee formed by the Bengal government to investigate the chaos during the GOAT India Tour of Argentina's football icon Lionel Messi at Salt Lake Stadium, visited the stadium on Sunday. He said that the committee would submit the report as soon as possible.

Speaking to reporters, Ashim Kumar Ray said, "I have not formed any opinion, just I have visited the spot. I think this should not be done hurriedly. We will submit our report as soon as possible."

Police Probe and Arrests

Mukesh, Bidhannagar Police commissioner, said further arrests would be made after the people were identified. Mukesh said, "We had asked for 14 days (remand of the main organiser), and we have been given 14 days. We are identifying the people involved. We will make arrests... The question arises as to why there were so many water bottles and how they reached the stalls, because we had not permitted water bottles. We had made this very clear during our social media live broadcast, so we had not given permission. So now we have to investigate this, and it is also part of the investigation how these bottles got there and who brought them in...We have started 2 cases."

"As far as the refund is concerned, a letter to Zomato has been sent stating that whatever money they have collected should not be given to the company with which they had a contract," he added.

The promoter and organiser of football star Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour 2025, Satadru Dutta, was produced before the Bidhannagar Court on Sunday, a day after he was arrested over the incident. He has been sent to 14 days of police custody.

Chaos and Fan Vandalism

Messi's Kolkata leg of the GOAT Tour descended into chaos on Saturday as fans who paid high ticket prices at Salt Lake Stadium's event began throwing bottles and attempting to break the gates between the stands after the Argentine legend left early.

Angry fans resorted to vandalism at the Kolkata stadium, alleging poor event management and criticising VIPs and politicians for hogging the football icon's attention and time to the extent that fans did not even get a glimpse of Messi.

The situation escalated when angry fans attempted to enter the ground to vandalise the tent and the goal post. To control the situation, police personnel used mild force to disperse the angry crowd from the ground.

A Contrasting Visit in Mumbai

Meanwhile, it was a memorable day for cricket and football fans alike present at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium as Lionel Messi graced the venue with his presence as a part of his 'GOAT India Tour' 2025 and met Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri and the country's 'Bharat Ratna', the cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar.