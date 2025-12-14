HP CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu fulfilled a promise by giving 160 underprivileged children from Tong Len School the opportunity to watch the India-South Africa T20 match live at the Dharamshala stadium, a gesture lauded by all.

CM Fulfils Promise to Underprivileged Children

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday fulfilled a promise made to underprivileged children of Dharamshala after the CM gave as many as 160 children residing in slum settlements and studying at Tong Len School in the Sarah area of Dharamshala the opportunity to watch the India-South Africa T20 International cricket match live at the stadium.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), this gesture was in keeping with the assurances made by the Chief Minister during his recent visit to Dharamshala. For these children, who come from families with limited means, watching an international cricket match at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Stadium was nothing short of a dream come true.

'An Experience to Cherish for a Lifetime'

Expressing their gratitude to the Chief Minister, the children thanked him for keeping his promise and said that witnessing such a grand sporting event up close was an experience they would cherish for a lifetime.

The school management and parents also lauded the Chief Minister's humane step. They said such initiatives instil confidence among children from marginalised groups and inspire them to pursue a better future. They said this was the first time children from Tong Len School had watched an international-level cricket match at the Dharamshala stadium, and they are incredibly thankful to the Chief Minister for providing such an excellent opportunity for their children.

Pensioners' Medical Bills to be Cleared

Recently, CM Sukhu announced that all pending medical reimbursement bills of pensioners in the state will be cleared within the next month. The decision came after a delegation of the Himachal Pradesh Pensioners' Joint Front met him in Shimla and raised concerns over delays in bill settlements and other dues.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, the Chief Minister said the state government remains committed to the welfare of its employees and pensioners. "All pending medical bills of pensioners will be fully cleared within the next month," Sukhu said. He added, "Employees are the backbone of the government. Solving their issues and demands in a fair manner is our responsibility. The state government is ensuring the resolution of pensioners' demands and timely payment of their dues while maintaining financial discipline and creating new resources." (ANI)