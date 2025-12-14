BJP's Sambit Patra hit out at the Opposition's 'vote chor' rally, calling it an attempt to malign the election process. He accused Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi of threatening Election Commissioners, who the Congress leader vowed to take action against.

BJP Slams Opposition's Rally

BJP leader Sambit Patra on Sunday criticised the Opposition's 'vote chor, gaddi chhod' rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, claiming that it is an attempt to malign the election process of the country. Speaking to the media, Patra said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has bought "truth" before the country during the discussion in the Parliament on electoral reforms. "The way Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi organised the 'Ghuspaithiya Bachao Yatra', spewed venom on the Election Commission of India...The kind of language used by Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi that they will not leave the Election Commissioners and threatening them by taking their names is an attempt to malign the Election process of the nation," he said.

"PM Modi and the Union Home Minister Amit Shah have already brought the truth before the nation during the debate in the session. Congress has never respected the constitutional institutions of the nation," he added.

'Public Has Rejected Congress'

Meanwhile, in Patna, state minister Ram Kripal Yadav said that the result in Bihar's assembly elections has shown that the public has rejected Congress, and in the future, "Congress will be wiped out everywhere." "The public has rejected Rahul Gandhi, his party. The issue (vote theft) over which they are protesting, the public has rejected it in Bihar, in the coming times, Congress will be wiped out everywhere. The more they oppose Prime Minister Modi, the stronger Modi ji will become," Yadav said.

Rahul Gandhi Vows Action Against EC Officials

Rahul Gandhi, during his speech at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, vowed to change the 'CEC and Other Election Commissioners Bill, 2023' and to take action against the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Election Commissioner Sukhbir Sandhu, and Vivek Joshi once the Congress returns to power. The Congress leader had said, "Remember these names: Sukhbir Sandhu, Gnyanesh Kumar, Vivek Joshi. Election Commission is working with BJP. Narendra Modi ji has changed the law for them and said that the Election Commissioner can do anything but no action can be taken against them. Don't forget that you are the EC of India, not Modi's EC. We will change this law and take action against you. Because we are fighting for the truth." (ANI)