AAP's Atishi condemned the merger of seven party Rajya Sabha MPs with the BJP as 'unlawful and unconstitutional'. She accused the BJP of trying to destroy the constitution, a charge refuted by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Atishi terms merger of AAP MPs with BJP 'unlawful'

Delhi Leader of Opposition and AAP MLA Atishi on Tuesday termed the Rajya Sabha secretariat's notification accepting the merger of seven party's Rajya Sabha MPs into the BJP as "unlawful and unconstitutional."

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Addressing a press conference, Atishi explained that under the constitution, if a particular political party merges with another political bloc, 2/3rd support of its legislative party is also required. She further noted that in the case of anti-defection laws, there is no such provision that 2/3rd MPs or MLAs of a particular party can merge with another party, which was explained by AAP MP Sanjay Singh to Rajya Sabha chairperson. "The merger notification by Rajya Sabha Secretariat yesterday is unlawful and unconstitutional. Supreme Court's constitution bench has passed clear orders and it is clearly written in the Constitution, and AAP MP Sanjay Singh had also informed the Rajya Sabha Secretariat about the same - that as per the Constitution, when the original political party merges, for that merger 2/3rd legislative party is also required. But under anti-defection laws, there is no provision in this country that 2/3rd MPs or MLAs can merge with another party," said Atishi.

'BJP wants to finish off the Constitution': Atishi

The AAP MLA further accused the BJP of finishing the constitution, warning the party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of worse fate, as greater it will unleash the atrocities on opposition. "But how does it matter to the BJP? BJP wants to finish off the Constitution and democracy of this country by hook or by crook...I would like to tell the BJP and PM Narendra Modi that history says that the greater the atrocities you unleash, the worse the fate you will meet. It is clear that the time for the end of BJP and Modi ji's politics is near. So, their atrocities have increased. But in the history of this world, whenever atrocities have increased, there has come along someone to end those atrocities," she said.

Big setback for AAP in Rajya Sabha

The trio of MPs--Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal--parted ways with the AAP on Friday and subsequently joined the BJP in the presence of party leadership. Harbhajan Singh, Rajinder Gupta, Vikramjit Singh Sahney and Swati Maliwal had also switched to the BJP.

The BJP's strength in the Rajya Sabha increased to 113 after Chairman CP Radhakrishnan approved the merger of Raghav Chadha and six other MPs who quit the AAP. Losing two-thirds of its MPs has been a big setback for the AAP, which is now reduced to a strength of three members in the Upper House of Parliament.

Atishi hits back at Rijiju, highlights AAP's growth

Meanwhile, responding to Union Minister Kiren Rijiju's remarks on the issue, Atishi hit back by highlighting party's progress under the leadership of AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal. She counted various achievements of the party since its formation, adding that it clearly showcases that the people are looking for an alternative with different politics. "BJP wrote an obituary for the AAP 15 times in the last 15 years. Every 6 months, BJP announces that Arvind Kejriwal's politics is finished. But under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal, AAP is the country's fastest-growing party. In just 10 years, the party formed a Govt in Delhi thrice, contested the election in Punjab for the first time and became the principal opposition and when it contested the second time it won a landslide majority, our MLAs won in Gujarat and Goa, we even have an MLA in J&K," Atishi said.

"These clearly show that the people of this country are looking for an alternative, for a different politics. AAP is becoming that alternative. Now, when trial court, CBI court order has exposed BJP's conspiracy, they are restless. The nation has seen how a conspiracy was hatched against Arvind Kejriwal, how false allegations were levelled...The entire conspriacy is before the country, so, once again ED, CBI is being misused by the BJP," she added.

Rijiju denies 'coercion' allegations

Rijiju on Tuesday denied the allegations of "coercion," saying that all "good people" have left AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, as seven Rajya Sabha MPs switched to the BJP. In an interview with ANI, Kiren Rijiju refuted the allegations of using the Enforcement Directorate against Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal and threatening him to join the BJP.

Slamming the AAP, he accused Arvind Kejriwal of turning it into his own "private party" and noted that several leaders have quit AAP in recent years. He said, "There's no question of coercion. The common man has been robbed in the name of 'Aam Aadmi'. Arvind Kejriwal has taken complete control and turned the Aam Aadmi Party into his own private party. One after another, so many people from the Aam Aadmi Party quit the party and even joined the BJP or Congress."

"There is no question of ED. The investigation agency does its work; we cannot comment on it. Now, only his core group, who engage in illegal activities together, remains. All the good people have left Kejriwal," the BJP leader added. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)