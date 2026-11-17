A family travelling in a car in Delhi had an unsettling encounter after two men allegedly attempted to block their vehicle and harass them on a busy road.

A family travelling in a car in Delhi had an unsettling encounter after two men allegedly attempted to block their vehicle and harass them on a busy road. A video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, shows the men repeatedly obstructing the family's path, with one of them leaning out of the car window and making bizarre hand gestures towards them.

An X user claimed that the vehicle involved had more than 28 pending traffic challans.

The video shows a Hyundai Verna bearing a Delhi registration number pulling up alongside the family's car. One of the occupants, dressed in a blue shirt, can be seen leaning out of the rear window and making hand gestures, seemingly mocking or intimidating the family.

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Meanwhile, the driver repeatedly swerves across lanes, seemingly attempting to block the family's vehicle and prevent it from moving ahead.

"Hum family ke sath jaa rahe hain abhi, aur yelog humari gadi rok ke rakhe hai. Badtameezi kar rahe hain (We are travelling with our family, and these people are blocking our car. They are behaving rudely with us)," a person inside the family car is heard saying in the video.

Another X user claimed to have checked the Hyundai Verna's registration details through an RTO application. According to the user, the vehicle had over 28 pending traffic challans, triggering questions about the owner's traffic violations and the enforcement of road safety regulations.

The incident also caught the attention of Control Crime and Information Detective (CCID), which flagged the video on X, tagging both Delhi Police and Delhi Traffic Police and urging them to take immediate action against those involved.