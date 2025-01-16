Memes flood internet as Hindenburg Research that attacked Adani Group announces shut down; SEE best ones

Nate Anderson, the founder of Hindenburg Research, on Thursday announced plans to shut down the US-based investment research firm, which gained attention for its short-selling activities and reports that led to the loss of billions of dollars for Indian billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani Group.

Memes flood internet as Hindenburg Research that attacked Adani Group announces shut down; SEE best ones shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 16, 2025, 11:49 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 16, 2025, 11:54 AM IST

Nate Anderson, the founder of Hindenburg Research, on Thursday announced plans to shut down the US-based investment research firm, which gained attention for its short-selling activities and reports that led to the loss of billions of dollars for Indian billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani Group. The short-seller’s dubious report had caused a significant fall in the shares of various Adani Group companies in 2023.

While Anderson did not provide a "specific" reason for the decision, he noted that Hindenburg had never been a "central thing" in his life.

"I have made the decision to disband Hindenburg Research. The plan has been to wind up after we finished the pipeline of ideas we were working on," he said in a note on the Hindenburg website.

"So, why disband now? There is not one specific thing—no particular threat, no health issue, and no big personal issue," Anderson said in the note.

"Someone once told me that at a certain point a successful career becomes a selfish act. Early on, I felt I needed to prove some things to myself. I have now finally found some comfort with myself, probably for the first time in my life. I probably could have had it all along had I let myself, but I needed to put myself through a bit of hell first. The intensity and focus has come at the cost of missing a lot of the rest of the world and the people I care about. I now view Hindenburg as a chapter in my life, not a central thing that defines me," he further added.

 "The plan has been to wind up after we finished the pipeline of ideas we were working on. And as of the last Ponzi cases we just completed and are sharing with regulators, that day is today," he wrote in the note published on the website of Hindenburg Research on Wednesday (Jan 15).

Announcement triggers meme fest online

Following Anderson’s announcement, social media buzzed with a flurry of memes, with users showcasing their creativity and humor, citing relief to the billionaire. Many took a dig at the alleged camaraderie between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gautam Adani, blending satire with commentary on the political-business nexus.

 

 

Also read: 'Like a deer runs into forest...': Ramesh Bidhuri's latest sexist jibe at AAP's Atishi sparks row (WATCH)

 

 

 

Also read: Short seller Hindenburg Research, known for global headlines over Adani Group, to shut down

 

'

 

 

What was the Adani-Hindenburg row?

In January 2023, Hindenburg Research made headlines with its report accusing the Adani Group of manipulating share prices. The allegations triggered a sharp decline in the company's stock value, erasing nearly USD 140 billion from its market capitalization.

The controversy sparked a significant uproar in Parliament and prompted a petition in the Supreme Court. In response, the court established a committee and directed the market regulator, SEBI, to conclude its investigation within three months. SEBI also issued a notice to the short-seller, accusing it of "deliberately sensationalizing and distorting certain facts."

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'Missed my daughter's first steps': CA shares she worked 90-hours a week for 10 years & it changed her life shk

'Missed my daughter’s first steps': CA shares she worked 90-hours a week for 10 years & paid a cost; SEE post

Kerala: 22-day-old baby in ICU due to firecracker noise during wedding celebration in Kannur; complaint filed anr

Kerala: 22-day-old baby in ICU due to firecracker noise during wedding celebration in Kannur; complaint filed

US Consulate to open in Bengaluru on Jan 17: Tejasvi Surya lauds 'rockstar' EAM Jaishankar (WATCH) vkp

US Consulate to open in Bengaluru on Jan 17: Tejasvi Surya lauds 'rockstar' EAM Jaishankar (WATCH)

Bengaluru to Prayagraj flights soar by 89% for Maha Kumbh 2025 vkp

Bengaluru to Prayagraj flights soar by 89% for Maha Kumbh 2025

India welcomes Gaza ceasefire, hostage release deal; calls for sustained humanitarian aid anr

BREAKING: India welcomes Gaza ceasefire, hostage release deal; calls for sustained humanitarian aid

Recent Stories

'Missed my daughter's first steps': CA shares she worked 90-hours a week for 10 years & it changed her life shk

'Missed my daughter’s first steps': CA shares she worked 90-hours a week for 10 years & paid a cost; SEE post

Samsung Galaxy S25 series price LEAKED! Here's how much it may cost you gcw

Samsung Galaxy S25 series price LEAKED! Here's how much it may cost you

Honda Dio Launched in India at Rs 74930: Know bookings, range, mileages, specifications and features RBA

Honda Dio Launched in India at Rs 74930: Know bookings, range, mileages, specifications and features

Oil India share price target: Must-have PSU stocks for long-term gains AJR

Oil India share price target: Must-have PSU stocks for long-term gains

Rigetti Continues To Surge Amid Quantum Stocks Rally, Lifting Retail Sentiment Even As CEO Calls For Caution

Rigetti Continues To Surge Amid Quantum Stocks Rally, Lifting Retail Sentiment Even As CEO Calls For Caution

Recent Videos

Road Incident in West Bengal: Woman Hit by Speeding Bike #ViralVideo #CCTV

Road Incident in West Bengal: Woman Hit by Speeding Bike #ViralVideo #CCTV

Video Icon
Neha Shalini Resigns from BJP Mahila Morcha After Levelling Allegations | WATCH

Neha Shalini Resigns from BJP Mahila Morcha After Levelling Allegations | WATCH

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Sabarimala Temple Overflows with Thousands of Devotees on Makaravilakku Festival 2025

Kerala Pulse | Sabarimala Temple Overflows with Thousands of Devotees on Makaravilakku Festival 2025

Video Icon
Boby Chemmanur Apologizes to Court for Continuing to Remain in Jail | WATCH

Boby Chemmanur Apologizes to Court for Continuing to Remain in Jail | WATCH

Video Icon
Army Day 2025: General Upendra Dwivedi Lays Wreath at Southern Command War Memorial

Army Day 2025: General Upendra Dwivedi Lays Wreath at Southern Command War Memorial

Video Icon