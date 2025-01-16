Memes flood internet as Hindenburg Research that attacked Adani Group announces shut down; SEE best ones

Nate Anderson, the founder of Hindenburg Research, on Thursday announced plans to shut down the US-based investment research firm, which gained attention for its short-selling activities and reports that led to the loss of billions of dollars for Indian billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani Group.

Nate Anderson, the founder of Hindenburg Research, on Thursday announced plans to shut down the US-based investment research firm, which gained attention for its short-selling activities and reports that led to the loss of billions of dollars for Indian billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani Group. The short-seller’s dubious report had caused a significant fall in the shares of various Adani Group companies in 2023.

While Anderson did not provide a "specific" reason for the decision, he noted that Hindenburg had never been a "central thing" in his life.

"I have made the decision to disband Hindenburg Research. The plan has been to wind up after we finished the pipeline of ideas we were working on," he said in a note on the Hindenburg website.

"So, why disband now? There is not one specific thing—no particular threat, no health issue, and no big personal issue," Anderson said in the note.

"Someone once told me that at a certain point a successful career becomes a selfish act. Early on, I felt I needed to prove some things to myself. I have now finally found some comfort with myself, probably for the first time in my life. I probably could have had it all along had I let myself, but I needed to put myself through a bit of hell first. The intensity and focus has come at the cost of missing a lot of the rest of the world and the people I care about. I now view Hindenburg as a chapter in my life, not a central thing that defines me," he further added.

"The plan has been to wind up after we finished the pipeline of ideas we were working on. And as of the last Ponzi cases we just completed and are sharing with regulators, that day is today," he wrote in the note published on the website of Hindenburg Research on Wednesday (Jan 15).

Announcement triggers meme fest online

Following Anderson’s announcement, social media buzzed with a flurry of memes, with users showcasing their creativity and humor, citing relief to the billionaire. Many took a dig at the alleged camaraderie between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gautam Adani, blending satire with commentary on the political-business nexus.

What was the Adani-Hindenburg row?

In January 2023, Hindenburg Research made headlines with its report accusing the Adani Group of manipulating share prices. The allegations triggered a sharp decline in the company's stock value, erasing nearly USD 140 billion from its market capitalization.

The controversy sparked a significant uproar in Parliament and prompted a petition in the Supreme Court. In response, the court established a committee and directed the market regulator, SEBI, to conclude its investigation within three months. SEBI also issued a notice to the short-seller, accusing it of "deliberately sensationalizing and distorting certain facts."

