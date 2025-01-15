'Like a deer runs into forest...': Ramesh Bidhuri's latest sexist jibe at AAP's Atishi sparks row (WATCH)

Senior BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri once again made a sexist remark about Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Wednesday, saying that the AAP leader is "roaming in the city just like a deer runs into a forest".

Senior BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri once again made a sexist remark about Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Wednesday, saying that the AAP leader is "roaming in the city just like a deer runs into a forest". At a rally in the national capital, which will go for assembly polls in three weeks, Bidhuri said, "Dilli ki janta nark bhog rahi hai galiyon mei... galiyon ki halat dekhiye... Kabhi Atishi nahi gayi milne logon se. Lekin ab chunaav ke samay jaise jungle mei hirni bhaagti hai vaise Atishi Dilli ki sadko pr hirni jaise ghoom rahi hain." (The people of Delhi are suffering in the streets of Delhi... Look at the condition of the streets... In the last four years, Atishi never came to meet the people and now when the elections are here, she is roaming on the streets of Delhi like a deer runs in the forest).

AAP strictly condemned Bidhuri's remarks and posted on X (formerly Twitter), "Abusive party leader Ramesh Bidhuri once again showed his anti-women thinking ‼️ BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri again made derogatory remarks on Delhi's female Chief Minister Atishi. Delhiites will not forgive such abusive leaders and parties."

Atishi who succeeded party boss Arvind Kejriwal to the top post after he was forced to stand down last year over involvement in an alleged corruption scam - will contest the February 5 poll from Delhi's Kalkaji.

The BJP has named Bidhuri - no stranger to incendiary remarks against political rivals, including communal slurs against then BSP leader Danish Ali- as its candidate for that seat.

This isn't the first time Bidhuri has made inappropriate and unseemly remarks against female colleagues. He earlier declared that were he to be elected as a Delhi MLA, he would make roads which are like Congress leader "Priyanka Gandhi's cheeks". He later offered an apology.

He earlier also launched another personal attack, targeting Atishi's father. A heart-broken AAP leader broke down, telling reporters, "For elections, he (Bidhuri) stooped so low... he abused an old man..."

