Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar affirmed the state's plan to execute the Mekedatu and Upper Krishna projects pending central approval, citing Bengaluru's growing water needs. He also stressed the importance of dam safety and maintenance.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday said that the State government would implement Mekedatu and Upper Krishna projects if the Centre gives a go-ahead.

Mekedatu and Upper Krishna Projects

Speaking at the inauguration of the International Conference on Dam Safety at the Indian Institute of Science, the Deputy Chief Minister, who also holds the Irrigation portfolio, said, "We will execute Mekedatu and Upper Krishna projects if the Centre gives approvals. We are confident that the Centre would give the necessary approvals."

DK Shivakumar said that the proposed Mekedatu balancing reservoir project is crucial to meeting the growing water demands of Bengaluru, highlighting that the state is awaiting the Centre's approval despite receiving a favourable nod from the Supreme Court, as stated in the release. "Industrialists from around the world are looking at Bengaluru today. The world is looking at India through Bengaluru. The population of Bengaluru has already reached 1.5 crores, and many more will move to Bengaluru. We have the responsibility of providing water to the growing population of the city. As a result, we are planning to build a balancing reservoir at Mekedatu. The Supreme Court has given us a favourable judgement, but we are waiting for the Centre's approval. This project will take care of the future water needs of Bengaluru city and also produce 400 MW of electricity. In the Upper Krishna project, we have brought out a transparent policy for compensating land owners as per the 2013 Act," he said.

Boosting Tourism at Dams

"The dams currently have a 500-meter restriction for commercial activities, but it needs to be relaxed to promote tourism. It would help the local economy," he called upon.

Focus on Dam Safety and Maintenance

He said dams reflect national progress, support farmers, and provide clean energy, but ageing infrastructure and climate change make preventive dam safety measures essential. "Dams are a symbol of the nation's strength and progress. Dams empower farmers, and they provide us with clean energy. Civilisational growth is directly linked to water resources. Most of our dams are 60-70 year-old and they need proper maintenance. Climate change is posing a serious challenge for dam safety. Unpredictable rains and floods are wreaking havoc around the world. Dam safety can't be guaranteed by our traditional models, hence preventive measures are not a choice anymore but a necessity," he explained.

"India has 6500 dams, the third highest in the world. Karnataka has 232 dams. Two-thirds of India's dams are more than 25 years old, and this calls for increased focus on dam safety. The Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project (DRIP), supported by the World Bank,is providing a lot of assistance for safety initiatives. Our government is spending Rs 1,500 crore for the repair and maintenance of 58 dams in the state," he added.

He further added, "Dams are not just assets of engineers, they provide food security, energy security and social security. Let us come out with strong recommendations for dam safety in this conference. India has thousands of dams, thanks to Nehru's far sight and vision. He described dams as temples of modern India."

Karnataka's Rich Legacy

"Our government completes 1000 days, but we have postponed the celebrations in view of this conference. Karnataka has a rich water resource legacy. Asia's first hydro-electric project was started in Shivanasamudra in 1902," he noted.

"Karnataka produces the highest number of engineers in the country. 250 colleges in the state generate 1.5 lakh engineers every year. The Mysuru Maharajas provided land to start the Indian Institute of Science way back in the 19th century," he recalled.