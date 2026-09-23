The UDP suspended three of its MLAs—Kyrmen Shylla, Ollan Singh Suin, and Matthew Beyondstar Kurbah—after they, along with five others, joined the BJP. The move reduces UDP's strength, but CM Conrad Sangma says the coalition government is stable.

In a major political twist in Meghalaya, the United Democratic Party (UDP) on Wednesday suspended three of its MLAs — Kyrmen Shylla, Ollan Singh Suin and Matthew Beyondstar Kurbah — after they allegedly announced their decision to join another political party.

The action came on the same day the three legislators were among eight UDP MLAs who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), triggering a major shift in the political equations in the state.

CM says coalition remains stable

Reacting to the switch, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said the decision to switch was of the MLAs. "It is the decision of the respective MLAs. It has nothing to do with the National People's Party (NPP) as such. As I said, it is entirely the desire and decision of the MLAs, so I do not have any comments on their decision. The strength of the coalition remains the same because this is very much within the coalition. Therefore, it does not disturb the overall functioning of our government in any way," he said.

He further added that things would remain normal despite the switch. "Furthermore, we have a simple majority in the House, and we are quite confident that everything will proceed as usual. Naturally, there will be some concerns between the two political parties because the MLAs have left one party to join another. They will have to figure that out themselves. I cannot comment on their reasons or the purpose behind their joining," he added.

UDP issues show-cause notices, confirms suspension

Meanwhile, addressing the media, UDP president Metbah Lyngdoh said the party had issued show-cause notices to the three legislators and given them time to appear before the State Parliamentary Board or submit their responses in writing. However, he said none of the three members responded to the notices.

“So, the party, with one voice, have taken a decision to place the three members, who are members of the UDP, elected members of the UDP, under suspension until further orders,” Lyngdoh said.

Lyngdoh said the suspension orders had been formally communicated to the three legislators. “So, this is the status as of today, and we have given them in writing about that suspension order passed by this State Parliamentary Board,” he said.

8 UDP MLAs join BJP, triggering political shift

The development follows the decision of eight UDP MLAs to join the BJP, marking a significant change in the composition of the Meghalaya Assembly. Along with Shylla, Suin and Kurbah, the other five legislators who joined the BJP were Lahkmen Rymbui, Balajied Kupar Synrem, Synshar Kupar Roy Lyngdoh Thabah, Pius Marwein and Mayralborn Syiem.

The mass switch has sharply reduced the UDP's strength in the Assembly while strengthening the BJP's presence, making the development one of the biggest political shifts in Meghalaya since the 2023 Assembly elections.

Lyngdoh, however, said the UDP would announce its next course of action separately. “Other matters, the party, how it will move forward, we will inform you accordingly,” he added. (ANI)