Hyderabad Police have banned DJs and high-volume sound systems for Ganesh Chaturthi. The social media team is monitoring for vulgar reels and obscene songs, with Commissioner VC Sajjanar vowing strict legal action against violators after the festival.

Police Crackdown on Vulgar Content

The Hyderabad Police have initiated a crackdown on vulgar reels and obscene songs amid the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi festivities and are enforcing a strict ban on DJs and high-volume sound systems across the city to maintain the sanctity of the festival.

Speaking to reporters, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said the department's social media team is monitoring online content round the clock. He added that police will review all uploaded videos and reels and take stringent legal action against violators following the conclusion of the celebrations. "We have already banned DJs and high-volume sound systems. We have also been filing cases against vulgar and obscene songs or reels. Our social media team, which is activated 24/7, is keeping a tab on all these videos. Now, because it is a festival mood, we don't want to take action, but once the festival is over, we will dig out all these videos and reels, and we will definitely take stringent action. This is a very pious festival, celebrated with devotion by everybody," said Sajjanar.

Appeal to Parents and Organisers

The Hyderabad Police Commissioner also appealed to parents not to allow their children to perform to vulgar songs and dances during the festivities. Furthermore, he requested all event organisers to ensure that obscene, vulgar, or provocative songs are not played, so as to guarantee the peaceful conduct of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations across the city. "The parents should ensure that their kids do not perform to these vulgar songs or dances. Also, I request all the organisers to please ensure that they don't play obscene, vulgar, or even provocative songs to ensure the peaceful conduct of Ganesh Chaturthi in Hyderabad city," added Sajjanar.

Ganesh Chaturthi, which commemorates the birth of Lord Ganesha, is being celebrated across the country with traditional rituals, prayers and community festivities. Devotees have thronged iconic pandals and temples, marking the festival with immense religious fervour and enthusiasm. (ANI)