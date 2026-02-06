Congress MP Saleng A Sangma grieved the Meghalaya coal mine accident that killed 18, criticizing the government's repetitive and insufficient response to illegal mining and demanding accountability from all officials involved in the 'illegal racket'.

Congress MP Saleng A Sangma expressed profound grief over the tragic coal mine accident in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district, which claimed multiple lives and left several miners trapped. Speaking to ANI on Thursday, the Congress MP described the incident as a deeply saddening event for both the affected families and the government. "I want to give my condolences to the unlucky family who are trapped and those who died in the explosions right now. It's a very sad part of any family and any government. But since this occurrence, especially the coal mining trap, it's happening every now and then. It's a sad part of any government that this illegal mining is happening right now. But that was within the district parity, where district officers and police could have interfered between them, whether they had any safety equipment or were doing red-hole mining, or any kind of localised mechanism they were using," Saleng A Sangma said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'Illegal Racket': MP Slams 'Repetitive' Govt Response

Saleng A Sangma further emphasised that the government's response to coal mining accidents has been repetitive and insufficient, pointing out that such tragedies are not isolated incidents. "This particular response was already said when so many people died in the coal mining. This is not the only one. How many numbers has he already suspended?... It's not just about the owner who is involved in this particular coal racket, illegal coal mining. Who has allowed such activities to happen within the state, within the jurisdiction? Who are the officers, who are the ministers, who are the MLAs who are involved in this particular illegal racket? Just tell me how many numbers so far? If he had been responsible from day one, these illegal activities would not have happened by now," he said.

Calls for Termination Over Suspension

The Congress MP extended condolences to the families of the deceased and those still trapped, highlighting the human cost of negligence. Sangma strongly criticised the lack of accountability, pointing out that repeated accidents in illegal coal mines indicate systemic failures. "What will be the fate of the family of those individuals, the family whose husband has died? Now, how many numbers so far have been the victims of this particular explosion? We don't know yet. How many numbers are still stuck inside, you know, inside that illegal coal mining? We don't know yet. The number is yet to be ascertained. The officers from that particular premises should be terminated, not just suspended, because the life of that particular labourer is already gone," the Congress MP said.

18 Killed in Blast; PM Announces Ex-Gratia

At least 18 people were killed in a coal mine explosion that occurred in the Mynsyngat, Thangsko (Thangskai) area of Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced ex-gratia worth Rs 2 lakh each for the families of 18 victims who lost their lives in the tragic Meghalaya coal mine incident.

Meghalaya CM Vows Strict Action

On Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills coal mine incident, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma confirmed that 18 individuals have tragically lost their lives due to the blast, and one person has sustained injuries and has been transferred to the Civil Hospital for treatment. "We have instructed two of our cabinet ministers to visit the site. They will meet with officials, engage in detailed discussions, and take the necessary actions. Meanwhile, the Dy CM and I have been in close contact with the district administration, relevant departments, and the police. We have directed the police to take full action against those responsible for this tragic incident... We will not tolerate such actions, and strict measures will be taken against anyone found responsible for today's incident," CM said. (ANI)