AAP MLA Sukhveer Singh Maiserkhana was expelled from the party for alleged anti-party activities after he raised concerns over teacher vacancies and other issues in schools in his constituency through a live video on social media.

AAP MLA Suspended for 'Anti-Party Activities'

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Sukhveer Singh Maiserkhana has been expelled from the party for alleged anti-party activities, including spreading false rumours and tarnishing the party's image, following his remarks on teacher vacancies and other issues in schools in his constituency.

According to the official order from the AAP, it said that Maiserkhana's membership from the Party has been suspended with immediate effect. "It has come to the notice of the Party that you have been found involved in anti-party activities and indiscipline. In view of the above, your primary membership from the Party is suspended with immediate effect," the order stated.

MLA Cites 'Unbearable' School Conditions

The action comes after Maiserkhana, in a live video, raised concerns over teacher vacancies and other basic issues in schools in his constituency, saying that he had repeatedly urged the government to fill vacant posts so that students could study properly.

While speaking about the issue in his video, Maiserkhana said he had repeatedly appealed to the government for filling teacher vacancies and urged the authorities to address the requirements of schools. "I am not fighting against schools; I am fighting for them. It is not just my children studying there; children from all over. Children of other people study in these schools," he said.

Maiserkhana said the issue concerned the education system and the prevailing situation in schools. "It is a matter of our education system and the current state of affairs. I know what the situation is like in these schools; I could not tolerate it anymore," he said.

"If I am wrong, I apologise, but I am speaking up today because of the situation we have reached, a situation that has become unbearable after so much patience," the MLA added. (ANI)