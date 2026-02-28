Meghalaya Deputy CM Prestone Tynsong has appealed to militants to join the mainstream, assuring them of full government support and rehabilitation. He stated that surrendering individuals will be protected and their careers will be restored.

Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong highlighted the state's dedication to supporting individuals who choose to abandon underground activities and reintegrate into society. The Minister noted that recent surrenders indicate a growing desire among cadres to lead a normal life.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Government's Appeal to Join Mainstream

Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Thursday said the recent surrender of a militant cadre was driven by multiple personal and practical reasons, stressing that the government remains committed to rehabilitating those who abandon underground activities and return to the mainstream. "My appeal to all those members of the agencies, better come back to the mainstream. We are there, the government is there to help you out...We will think about how to ensure that your career comes back to the mainstream. Be it from the Central Government or the State Government, we would like to see the cadres come out and join us in the mainstream," Prestone Tynsong said.

Speaking to reporters, Tynsong explained that the decision to surrender often comes after deep personal reflection, especially among young individuals involved in militancy. He reiterated his appeal to members of the banned HNLC to give up violence and reintegrate into society. "There are so many reasons why ultimately he decided to surrender. Being a young man, sometimes after you think it properly, you sit down alone and realise that maybe you have to come back to the mainstream," Tynsong said.

Assurance of Protection and Rehabilitation

Addressing fears among underground cadres about arrest and legal action, the Deputy Chief Minister clarified that while the law will take its course, the government also ensures protection and rehabilitation for those who surrender. "The law is there, but once you come out from underground activities, you will also be fully protected. At the same time, we will think about how to ensure that your career comes back to the mainstream," he added.

Tynsong emphasised that both the Central and State governments are serious about encouraging surrenders and supporting former militants in rebuilding their lives. "Be it from the Central Government or the State Government, we would like to see the cadres come out and join us in the mainstream," he said.

Future Surrenders Uncertain

However, when asked whether more surrenders could be expected in the coming days, the Deputy Chief Minister refrained from making any predictions, stating that he could not comment on that at the moment.

The government has repeatedly urged armed groups operating in Meghalaya to shun violence and engage with the administration for a peaceful resolution and sustainable future. (ANI)