Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Meghalaya elections 2023: Maradona, Pele and Romario all set to vote from this north east state

    In the 2018 electoral roll, one of the names was that of a 30 year-old Class XII-passed woman whose mother 'Sweater' named her 'I Have Been Delivered'! Three Diengdoh sisters - Request, Loveliness and Happiness were named by their mother 'Shuki', a Khasi word that means chair.

    Meghalaya elections 2023: Maradona, Pele and Romario all set to vote from this north east state AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 27, 2023, 10:24 AM IST

    Maradona, Pele, and Romario will on Monday (February 27) cast their votes to choose between Balajied of the United Democratic Party Grace Mary Kharpuri of the National People's Party and Arena Hynniewta of the BJP to represent them in the state assembly.

    It is reportedly said that Kashmir, Tibet, Sweden and Thailand will also cast their votes and participate in this festival of democracy in Meghalaya.

    Also read: Meghalaya Assembly election 2023 LIVE: Polling on 59 seats begin, 369 candidates in fray

    Well, if you are wondering how former football stars - Pele, Maradona, Romario besides singer Jim Reeves have voting rights in this hill state in India's North East, you are in for a surprise.

    These are the names of voters of Umniuh-Tmar Elaka and whose candidates also include Playness, Arena, Wellborn and Grace contesting from Shella assembly constituency in East Khasi Hills district.

    Assembly Rynga, 28, and Meghalaya Khongtim, 45, will also be voting today as well as first time voters Border, Complan and Repentance. Sisters Promiseland and Holyland Dkhar and their neighbour Jerusalem Khiewtam will also actively participate in the adult franchise of the state.

    Also Read | 7 things you need to know about Shivamogga Airport which PM Modi will inaugurate on Feb 27

    Speaking to reporters, Elaka elected chief (Sirdar) Nanglamlad said, "Umniuh Tmar elaka has many beautiful names. People like naming their babies after people or places they fancy."

    He also said about 50 percent of the villagers are fond of English words that rhyme well, even if some of them are unclear of the exact meaning of the word. The sleepy Elaka, which is close to the international border, has 749 male voters and 785 female voters and has a record number of peculiar names registered with the Election Commission.

    Days of the week - Thursday, Sunday - also figure in the voter's list. As also names of Indian states like Tripura and Goa. Dispur and Atlanta, both 26 and their neighbour 76-year-old Address are excited about the participation of 2 women candidates this year, Grace Mary and Arena.

    "We are happy to have 2 women candidates. I hope they serve better than the men," one of the women said, requesting anonymity.

    A scroll on the electoral roll of Umniuh Tmar elaka revealed more women voters with names such as Pacific and Continent. City, Village, Agenda and Babyland too figure on the list.

    In the 2018 electoral roll, one of the names was that of a 30 year-old Class XII-passed woman whose mother 'Sweater' named her 'I Have Been Delivered'! Three Diengdoh sisters - Request, Loveliness and Happiness were named by their mother 'Shuki', a Khasi word that means chair.

    Also Read | Manish Sisodia arrested in Delhi liquor policy case after 8 hrs of questioning

    Table, Venus and Jupiter are still enrolled as voters in the village. Fourteen, Doublebless, Sunday and Everyday are also part of the electoral roll.

    Some names of vegetable - Tyrso (mustard) and Muli (radish) besides Remote, Atlas and Navy are also there in the list of voters.

    Except for Indian names-Nasirudin Bharat and a few other Hindi names-the rest are Traditional Khasi names, according to the electoral roll. HH is not denoted for 'His Holiness' here but for 'Hamkhein Helpme'. Some of the candidates contesting elections in Meghalaya this year also have unique names.

    While Nehru Suting is contesting against Deputy CM Prestone Tynsong of the NPP from Pynursla constituency in East Khasi Hills district, Sunmoon, Sunshine and Moonlight are also candidates.

    Sunshine Makri is a candidate from Umsning, Sunmoon Marak is contesting the poll on Republican Party of India (Athwale) from Jirang constituency along the Assam Meghalaya border. Forcaster Nongrang is contesting there as an Independent candidate.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Feb 27, 2023, 10:24 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Manish Sisodia to be produced in court today AAP to hold massive protest at BJP headquarters gcw

    Manish Sisodia to be produced in court today, AAP to hold massive protest at BJP HQ

    Kerala Lottery Result: Win-Win W-708 draw 3 pm winners prizes how to collect

    Kerala Lottery Result: Win-Win W-708 draw today, check the prize money

    Nagaland Assembly Election 2023 live updates candidates in fray polling percentage political parties gcw

    Nagaland Assembly Election 2023 LIVE: Voting begins, over 13 lakh voters to decide fate of 183 candidates

    Meghalaya Assembly election 2023 live updates candidates in fray polling percentage political parties gcw

    Meghalaya Assembly election 2023 LIVE: Polling on 59 seats begin, 369 candidates in fray

    Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia arrested by CBI in Delhi liquor policy case gcw

    Manish Sisodia arrested in Delhi liquor policy case after 8 hrs of questioning

    Recent Stories

    Xiaomi 13 Pro with Leica camera Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 launched Check out top specs price colours gcw

    Xiaomi 13 Pro with Leica camera, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 launched; Check out top specs, price, colours

    football League Cup 2022-23 Final: David De Gea, Luke Shaw, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford react as Manchester United officially begins new era-ayh

    League Cup 2022-23 Final: De Gea, Shaw, Fernandes, Rashford react as Man United officially begins 'new era'

    Why did Nokia change its iconic logo after 60 years gcw

    Why did Nokia change its iconic logo after 60 years?

    Ranbir Kapoor is a burping specialist; actor talks about his daughter Raha and more RBA

    Ranbir Kapoor is a burping specialist; actor talks about his daughter Raha and more

    Manish Sisodia to be produced in court today AAP to hold massive protest at BJP headquarters gcw

    Manish Sisodia to be produced in court today, AAP to hold massive protest at BJP HQ

    Recent Videos

    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Video Icon
    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon