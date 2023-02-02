Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    The Shaligram stone, brought from Nepal to Uttar Pradesh via Bihar, is a special rock found only in the Gandaki river in Nepal and is regarded as a symbol of Lord Vishnu. 

    Devotees lined up to get a glimpse and worship the Shaligram stones, which shall be used to construct the idols of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita to be installed in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Mandir being built in Ayodhya. The Shaligram stone, brought from Nepal to Uttar Pradesh via Bihar, is a special rock found only in the Gandaki river in Nepal and is regarded as a symbol of Lord Vishnu. 

    As mentioned in the Ramayana, Sita was the daughter of Janaka Maharaja of Nepal. As the marriage of Lord Sri Rama and Mother Sita took place in Nepal, the stone for carving the idol was brought from Nepal. To note, before removing the Shaligram stones from the Gandak river, rituals offering formal apologies were undertaken on the banks of the river. After this, these boulders were loaded onto a truck. 

    A 'Shaligram Yatra' was taken out from Janakpur's Jatahi border to Ayodhya, covering a distance of 125 km daily. It took 3-4 days for these stones to reach Ayodhya from Nepal. The Shaligram stones were given a grand reception in Ayodhya, with slogans of Jai Shri Ram echoing. Some showered flowers while others burst fireworks. The grand Ram Mandir is presently under construction and will be completed next year.

    Recent Videos

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Top Stories

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA
    Entertainment

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Watch Ambani family dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony
    Entertainment

    WATCH: Ambani family's dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    Mukesh Ambani shares his biggest inspiration and mantra for winner's mindset
    Lifestyle

    Mukesh Ambani shares his biggest inspiration and mantra for winner's mindset

    Watch Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row
    Entertainment

    Watch: Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Gurbax and DJ Trish
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Gurbax and DJ Trish

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai - vma
    Entertainment

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai

    Must See

    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive
    India News

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets
    Defence

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor
    India News

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor