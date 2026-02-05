The death toll from an explosion at an illegal coal mine in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills has reached 18, with one person injured. Rescue efforts are ongoing. PM Modi has announced ex-gratia, and an inquiry has been ordered.

The death toll in the coal mine incident that occurred in the Thangskai area of Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district has risen to 18. Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikash Kumar said that information about an explosion at an illegal coal mine in Mynsyngat, Thangsko (Thangskai), in the Umpleng police outpost area was received this morning, after which police personnel rushed to the incident site.

In a press release, SP Kumar confirmed that an explosion had taken place inside an illegal coal mine, and several persons were suspected to be trapped, with 18 bodies recovered from the incident site during the rescue operation. "During the course of the rescue operation, a total of 18 (eighteen) dead bodies have been recovered from the site of the explosion. One (01) injured person was rescued and initially shifted to Sutnga Community Health Centre (CHC) and subsequently referred to a higher medical centre for further treatment," the release read.

Multi-Agency Rescue Operations Underway

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and Special Rescue Team (SRT) are actively engaged at the site, and rescue and recovery efforts are continuing.

Legal Action and Investigation

In connection with the incident, an FIR has been registered at Khliehriat police station under sections 105/118(2)/3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, section 21/21(1) of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 (MMDR Act), and section 3 of the Explosives Substances Act. "If any person has any information about other miscreants involved in this illegal act, they are requested to inform the local Police Station immediately. Their identity shall be kept secret, and a suitable reward shall be given," SP Kumar said. Further investigation is ongoing.

PM Announces Ex-Gratia for Victims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced ex-gratia worth Rs 2 lakh each for the families of 18 victims who lost their lives in the tragic Meghalaya coal mine incident. Those who have been injured in the incident in the Thangskai area of East Jaintia Hills district will be given ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 each. The incident has left one person with burn injuries. The ex-gratia will be provided from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

"Pained by the mishap in East Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," the PMO posted on X.

Meghalaya CM Orders Inquiry

Meanwhile, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said the state government ordered an inquiry into the coal mine incident. He said that accountability will be fixed for the incident at a suspected illegal coal mine, and those responsible will face strict legal action.

"Profoundly saddened by the tragic coal mine incident in East Jaintia Hills. My deepest sympathies are with the families who have lost their loved ones in this unfortunate tragedy. The Government of Meghalaya has ordered a comprehensive inquiry into the incident. Accountability will be fixed, and those responsible will face strict legal action. There will be no compromise when it comes to the safety of lives," Sangma posted on X. "In this moment of sorrow, the State stands in solidarity with all those affected," he added. (ANI)