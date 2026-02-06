The death toll in the East Jaintia Hills coal mine accident has reached 25. Rescue operations are ongoing, and two arrests have been made. The PM announced ex-gratia, while the state government has ordered an inquiry into the illegal mine.

The death toll in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills coal mine incident has risen to 25 as rescue operations continue amid challenging conditions. Vikash Kumar, Superintendent of Police of East Jaintia Hills district, confirmed the fatalities and said authorities are working around the clock to ensure safety and recover the remaining personnel.

Earlier today, Meghalaya Minister Lahkmen Rymbui confirmed that two persons have been arrested during the ongoing investigation into the mishap. Details regarding the circumstances of the incident and the identities of the deceased are still being ascertained.

Condolences and Compensation from Centre

President Droupadi Murmu condoled the loss of lives in a coal mine accident in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district, calling the incident painful. "It is painful to hear about the loss of lives of workers in an unfortunate accident in the East Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya. I convey my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the early recovery of the injured," the President said in a post on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced ex-gratia compensation from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF). The families of the deceased will receive Rs 2 lakh each, while those injured in the incident will be given Rs 50,000. "Pained by the mishap in East Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest," the Prime Minister said in a post on X.

Inquiry Ordered, Union Minister Flags Illegal Mining

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said the state government has ordered a comprehensive inquiry into the incident, which occurred at a suspected illegal coal mine in the Thangskai area of East Jaintia Hills district. He asserted that accountability would be fixed and strict legal action would be taken against those responsible.

Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy emphasised the pressing issue of illegal mining in Meghalaya, stating that the problem needs to be fixed under the supervision of the state government. Speaking to ANI on Thursday about the recent coal mine accident in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district, Reddy noted that Meghalaya has no government-operated coal mines and that no coal block has been auctioned so far. "An accident has occurred in illegal coal mines in Meghalaya. Several people died. There is no Govt of India coal mine in Meghalaya. Not even one block of coal mine has been auctioned to date. Neither PSU coal mines nor commercial coal mines exist there. Illegal coal mining occurs there. This needs to be stopped under the supervision of the State Govt," G Kishan Reddy said.

He added that the Union government has repeatedly urged state governments to curb illegal coal mining, but mafias continue to operate illegal mines, exploiting innocent workers. Reddy has requested a detailed report from the Meghalaya government and reiterated that illegal mining must be stopped immediately. "We have been writing to State Govts again and again to stop illegal coal mining. Still, mafia runs illegal coal mines at various places and makes innocent people work there...I have sought a report from Meghalaya Govt...I urge all State Govts to stop illegal mining. There should be no compromise. Such accidents should not occur. Illegal mining should not take place," G Kishan Reddy added.

Opposition Leaders Express Grief, Demand Accountability

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday expressed deep sorrow over the tragic death of labourers in a coal mine explosion in Meghalaya. They conveyed condolences to the bereaved families and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

In a post on X, Priyanka Gandhi said, "Deeply saddened by the tragic deaths of many labourers in the coal mine blast in Meghalaya. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured." Her message came amid growing political reactions to the deadly incident that has claimed at least 16 lives so far.

Congress MP Saleng A Sangma expressed profound grief over the tragic coal mine accident, emphasising that the government's response to coal mining accidents has been repetitive and insufficient, pointing out that such tragedies are not isolated incidents. "This particular response was already said when so many people died in the coal mining. This is not the only one. How many numbers has he already suspended?... It's not just about the owner who is involved in this particular coal racket, illegal coal mining. Who has allowed such activities to happen within the state, within the jurisdiction? Who are the officers, who are the ministers, who are the MLAs who are involved in this particular illegal racket? Just tell me how many numbers so far? If he had been responsible from day one, these illegal activities would not have happened by now," he said.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also expressed grief over the incident and called for accountability. In his post on X, Yadav said, "The news of the death of workers in the coal mine explosion in Meghalaya is extremely tragic. A thorough investigation into the causes should be conducted, and appropriate financial assistance should be provided to the bereaved families for their livelihood." (ANI)