At least 18 workers were killed in an illegal coal mine explosion in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills. President Murmu and other leaders condoled the deaths. The state government has announced an ex gratia and ordered an inquiry into the incident.

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday condoled the loss of lives in a coal mine accident in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district, calling the incident painful . "It is painful to hear about the loss of lives of workers in an unfortunate accident in the East Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya. I convey my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the early recovery of the injured," the President said in a post on X. https://x.com/rashtrapatibhvn/status/2019438807209427130

Condolences Pour In

At least18 people were killed in a coal mine explosion that occurred in the Mynsyngat, Thangsko (Thangskai) area of Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district. Vice President CP Radhakrishnan also condoled the deaths. "Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the coal mine incident in East Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured." https://x.com/VPIndia/status/2019441171475349860/

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy said the incident caused him "deep anguish" and assured central assistance. "The Ministry of Coal is in touch with the Meghalaya Government to ensure a swift rescue of those that are still trapped inside. I have also instructed the Ministry to seek a full-fledged report from the State Government so that accountability is fixed and such incidents are not repeated," he said in a post on X.

Government Response and Aid

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday spoke to Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma after the incident. He took stock of the situation of the incident, assuring all possible support from the central government.

The Chief Minister announced that the Meghalaya government will provide an ex gratia of Rs 3 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced ex-gratia worth Rs 2 lakh each for the families of 18 victims who lost their lives in the tragic Meghalaya coal mine incident.

The Blast and Rescue Operations

Chief Minister Sangma said a dynamite explosion occurred at an illegal coal mine around 11 am. "As per the current reports, about 18 people are dead because of this blast. One person is injured and has been shifted to the hospital," he said, adding that the area is remote, about 25 km from the district headquarters and accessible only by four-wheel-drive vehicles, making rescue operations difficult.

Superintendent of Police Vikash Kumar confirmed that 18 bodies were recovered during the rescue operation, and one injured person was initially taken to Sutnga CHC before being referred to a higher medical centre. Teams from the NDRF, SDRF and SRT remain deployed at the site as recovery work continues.

Investigation and Accountability

An FIR has been registered at Khliehriat police station under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, and the Explosives Substances Act.

Police have appealed to the public to share information about those involved in illegal mining activities, assuring confidentiality and rewards.

The Meghalaya government has ordered a comprehensive inquiry into the incident. CM Sangma said accountability will be fixed and illegal activities will not be tolerated. "Individuals who are involved in any illegal activities, action will be taken. Whoever is responsible for this incident will face very strict action. There will be no compromise when it comes to the safety of lives," Sangma said.

Two cabinet ministers, Lakmen Rymbui and Y Ladmiki Shilla, have been directed to visit the district, review the situation on the ground and ensure that relief and rescue operations face no shortcomings. (ANI)