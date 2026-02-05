Sixteen people were killed in a suspected illegal coal mine explosion in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma offered condolences and promised support to victims' families from Assam, coordinating with the Meghalaya govt.

Assam CM Offers Condolences, Support

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday expressed his heartfelt condolences over the death of 16 people in a coal mine accident that occurred in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Informing that some of the victims might be from Assam, Sarma said his government was in close coordination with the Meghalaya government and the East Jaintia Hills administration. He said that once reports of some victims being from Assam are confirmed, the state government would provide all possible assistance and support to affected families.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the coal mine accident in East Jaintia Hills. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families during this moment of immense grief. We are in close coordination with the Government of Meghalaya, and the district administration of East Jaintia Hills. There are unconfirmed reports that some of the victims may be from Assam. If this is established, we will extend all possible assistance and support to the affected families from Assam," he posted on X. "In this hour of sorrow, our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this tragedy," he added.

16 Killed in Illegal Mine Explosion

Sixteen people have been killed in an explosion at a suspected illegal coal mine in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district on Thursday, police said.

The incident that took place at a rat-hole coal mine of the Thangskai area in East Jaintia Hills district has left one person with burn injuries. Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikas Kumar said that 16 bodies have recovered so far.

"The incident took place in the Thangsku (Thangskai) area on Thursday. Several labourers trapped inside the coal mine following an explosion. SDRF, police, and local administration engaged in search and rescue operations. So far, 16 bodies have been recovered. One person received burn injuries," SP Kumar said.

Several people are still trapped inside the coal mine. More details are awaited. (ANI)