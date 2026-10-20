Three UDP legislators in Meghalaya have submitted a merger application to join the ruling NPP. Speaker Thomas A Sangma is examining the application for legal and procedural compliance before making a ruling on its formal recognition.

Three United Democratic Party (UDP) legislators, Paul Lyngdoh, Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar and Nujorki Sungoh, have submitted their merger application to the Speaker of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, Thomas A Sangma, seeking to merge with the National People’s Party (NPP).

The application was submitted to the Speaker in his office on Monday, with the legislators seeking to formalise their decision to join the ruling NPP.

Speaker to Examine Merger Application

However, the Speaker said he would examine the documents, seek legal opinion and issue his ruling in accordance with the prescribed procedure. Speaking to mediapersons after receiving the application, Sangma confirmed that he had received the merger application along with the resolutions adopted by the three legislators.

He clarified that recognition of the merger would not be treated as a mere formality, despite the Assembly’s earlier recognition of the merger of eight UDP MLAs with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Speaker said that although the merger appeared to meet the two-thirds numerical requirement, the matter involved legal and procedural considerations that required careful examination.

Verification of Legislators' Consent

He added that he would issue his ruling in due course after obtaining the necessary legal opinion. Sangma also said that he needed to verify whether each legislator had agreed to the merger voluntarily.

While two of the three legislators appeared before him, Nujorki Sungoh was away from the state for medical treatment. The Speaker said he would seek legal advice on whether the required verification could be conducted online or whether Sungoh’s physical presence would be necessary.

Potential Impact on Assembly Strength

The Speaker further observed that the latest submission was the fifth merger application received during his tenure in office. With the three legislators joining the NPP, the party’s strength in the Assembly would rise to 36, subject to the Speaker’s formal recognition of the merger.

The merger application will now be considered by the Speaker, whose decision will determine its formal recognition under the applicable constitutional and procedural provisions. (ANI)