Sixteen people were killed and one was injured in an explosion at a suspected illegal rat-hole coal mine in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills. Police said 16 bodies have been recovered, with search and rescue operations ongoing for others still trapped.

The incident that took place at a rat-hole coal mine of the Thangskai area in East Jaintia Hills district has left one person with burn injuries.

Search and Rescue Operations Underway

Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikas Kumar said that 16 bodies have recovered so far. "The incident took place in the Thangsku (Thangskai) area on Thursday. Several labourers trapped inside the coal mine following an explosion. SDRF, police, and local administration engaged in search and rescue operations. So far, 16 bodies have been recovered. One person received burn injuries," SP Kumar said.

Several people are still trapped inside the coal mine. More details are awaited.