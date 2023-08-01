Mega NIA crackdown on PFI: Green Valley Academy in Malappuram attached

Green Valley Academy: The NIA in Kerala has attached this sixth PFI Arms Training Centre and the group's 18th property as "proceeds of terrorism" in accordance with the terms of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

Malappuram: In a mega crackdown on the banned organization Popular Front of India (PFI), the National Investigation Agency (NIA), attached the Green Valley Academy in Malappuram's Manjeri for using the centre for providing arms and physical training to its members. According to the NIA, Green Valley Academy is among the PFI's oldest and biggest Arms and Physical Training Centres in Kerala.

The NIA in Kerala has attached this sixth PFI Arms Training Centre and the group's 18th property as "proceeds of terrorism" in accordance with the terms of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

The National Development Front cadres used the Green Valley Academy run by the "Green Valley Foundation" (GVF), which later merged with the PFI.

According to the NIA, the banned extremist organisation used the academy space for arms training, physical training and training on the use and testing of explosives for its cadres.

The NIA previously attacked five other PFI training centres in Kerala including Malabar House, Periyar Valley, Karunya Charitable Trust, Valluvanad House and Trivandrum Education and Service Trust (TEST). Since 2010, Green Valley Academy has provided a five-year integrated programme that mixes Islamic studies with secular academic disciplines.

The Academy's and the National Institute of Open Schooling's (NIOS) prescribed curricula are covered in the first two years of teaching.