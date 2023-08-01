Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mega NIA crackdown on PFI: Green Valley Academy in Malappuram attached

    Green Valley Academy: The NIA in Kerala has attached this sixth PFI Arms Training Centre and the group's 18th property as "proceeds of terrorism" in accordance with the terms of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

    Mega NIA crackdown on PFI: Green Valley Academy in Malappuram attached anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 1, 2023, 11:20 AM IST

    Malappuram: In a mega crackdown on the banned organization Popular Front of India (PFI), the National Investigation Agency (NIA), attached the Green Valley Academy in Malappuram's Manjeri for using the centre for providing arms and physical training to its members. According to the NIA, Green Valley Academy is among the PFI's oldest and biggest Arms and Physical Training Centres in Kerala.  

    The NIA in Kerala has attached this sixth PFI Arms Training Centre and the group's 18th property as "proceeds of terrorism" in accordance with the terms of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

    The National Development Front cadres used the Green Valley Academy run by the "Green Valley Foundation" (GVF), which later merged with the PFI.

    According to the NIA, the banned extremist organisation used the academy space for arms training, physical training and training on the use and testing of explosives for its cadres. 

    The NIA previously attacked five other PFI training centres in Kerala including Malabar House, Periyar Valley, Karunya Charitable Trust, Valluvanad House and Trivandrum Education and Service Trust (TEST). Since 2010, Green Valley Academy has provided a five-year integrated programme that mixes Islamic studies with secular academic disciplines.

    The Academy's and the National Institute of Open Schooling's (NIOS) prescribed curricula are covered in the first two years of teaching.

    Last Updated Aug 1, 2023, 11:20 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Monsoon session: High tension expected in Lok Sabha as Amit Shah set to tables Delhi services bill AJR

    Monsoon session: High tension expected in Lok Sabha as Amit Shah set to tables Delhi services bill

    Kerala: Nursing student commits suicide over lack of money to pay fees anr

    Kerala: Nursing student commits suicide over lack of money to pay fees

    Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-376 Results 1 Aug 2023: Check winning ticket, prizes HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-376 Results 1 Aug 2023: Check winning ticket, prizes HERE

    Haryana violence 3 dead in communal clashes schools colleges closed today internet suspended gcw

    Haryana violence: 3 dead in communal clashes; schools, colleges closed today, internet suspended

    Bengaluru to host India's first Coffee Conference in September vkp

    Bengaluru to host India’s first World Coffee Conference in September

    Recent Stories

    7 tips for growing a lush and productive vegetable garden gcw eai

    7 tips for growing a lush and productive vegetable garden

    Bikers and auto drivers fume over ban on them entering Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway vkp

    Bikers and auto drivers fume over ban on them entering Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway

    Why are street vendors up in arms against Brand Bengaluru? vkp

    Why are street vendors up in arms against Brand Bengaluru?

    Cricket Lanka Premier League 2023: Snake stops play at Galle; Dinesh Karthik's playful dig at Bangladesh osf

    Lanka Premier League 2023: Snake stops play at Galle; Dinesh Karthik's playful dig at Bangladesh

    Monsoon session: High tension expected in Lok Sabha as Amit Shah set to tables Delhi services bill AJR

    Monsoon session: High tension expected in Lok Sabha as Amit Shah set to tables Delhi services bill

    Recent Videos

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Christian Musicological Society of India Founder President Father Joseph J Palackal

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Syriac chant is not the music of the dead'

    Video Icon
    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon