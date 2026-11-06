A 25-year-old woman was strangled to death by her boyfriend in Meerut's Shatabdi Nagar forest following a heated argument over marriage. The accused confessed to the crime by calling the police himself and was subsequently arrested at the scene.

A 25-year-old woman was strangled to death by her boyfriend following an argument over marriage in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on Thursday. The accused later called the police himself and informed them that he had killed her. Samreen, the victim, was employed at a contact center and had a long-standing connection with Firoz, the accused.

Preliminary reports state that Samreen's younger brother dropped her off to the call center in the morning. She then traveled with Firoz to the Shatabdi Nagar forest region of Meerut, where they got into a fight over marriage. Samreen had been pressuring Firoz to marry her, leading to tensions that escalated into a confrontation, during which he strangled her.

Following the incident, Firoz called the police, telling them that he had killed Samreen and where the crime had been committed. When a Meerut Police team arrived, they arrested him. Additionally, his motorcycle was found at the location.

The couple had a history of arguments, according to the police. Firoz's family had previously reported their relationship to the police, but after community people intervened, the issue was resolved. But the two kept getting together.

What Did Police Say?

SP City Vinayak Gopal Bhosale said, "Around 10 am on Thursday, we received a call about a woman's body lying in a field in Shatabdi Nagar. The caller, identified as Firoz, told us that he was in a relationship with Samreen and had strangled her following an argument."

A complaint has been filed and the accused has been placed under arrest. Samreen's body was transported for a post-mortem examination while a forensic team went to the crime scene to gather evidence. Additional research is being conducted.