Assam records a significant drop in maternal sepsis deaths, falling from 21% to 8% between July and October 2026. The achievement highlights successful state-led infection control initiatives and rigorous digital monitoring protocols.

Significant Reduction in Maternal Sepsis Deaths in Assam

Achieving significant progress in strengthening maternal healthcare, the share of maternal deaths attributed to sepsis in Assam has declined from 21 per cent in July 2026 to 8 per cent in October 2026, according to Assam Health Minister Ashok Singhal. This significant improvement reflects the state's sustained efforts to strengthen infection prevention and control practices across public health facilities. Assam Health Minister Ashok Singhal described the development as an encouraging step towards ensuring safer motherhood across the state. "Another encouraging step towards safer motherhood in Assam. The share of maternal deaths attributed to sepsis declined from 21% in July to 8% in October 2026," said Singhal.

In a post on X, the Assam Minister reiterated the government's commitment to further strengthening infection prevention, timely detection and effective treatment of infections. "I commend our doctors, nurses, frontline health workers and NHM team for their dedicated efforts. We remain committed to strengthening infection prevention, timely detection and effective treatment to protect every mother," said Singhal.

National Recognition and State Initiatives

Infection Control Models and Digital Monitoring

Recognising Assam's progress and its initiatives in infection control, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, has invited the state to share its infection-control model with other states reporting a high incidence of maternal deaths due to sepsis. Assam will present its experience during a virtual discussion today. As part of its efforts to improve maternal and newborn healthcare, the Government of Assam has introduced Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) and an Infection Prevention and Control Mechanism (IPCM) digital monitoring portal. "The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, has invited Assam to demonstrate its infection-control model to states reporting a high incidence of maternal sepsis deaths at a virtual discussion on 6 November 2026," added Singhal.

These initiatives were formally launched by the Health and Family Welfare Minister Ashok Singhal at Dibrugarh on September 25, 2026, during the State Convention on Maternal Mortality Reduction, Infant Mortality Reduction and Infection Control. The SOPs provide standardised guidelines for infection prevention and control in critical maternal and newborn care areas, including labour rooms, maternity operation theatres, postnatal wards, Special Newborn Care Units (SNCUs) and Newborn Stabilisation Units (NBSUs). The guidelines aim to strengthen hygiene standards, minimise the risk of hospital-acquired infections and ensure safer healthcare services for mothers and newborns.

The IPCM Portal has been developed to facilitate real-time monitoring and systematic review of infection-control practices across public health facilities. It tracks daily cleaning activities in labour rooms and maternity operation theatres through photographic evidence, autoclave quality control with geo-tagged photographs, regular microbial surveillance, activities of Hospital Infection Control Committees and facility-wise compliance. The digital platform will also help identify gaps in infection-control practices and facilitate timely corrective measures, thereby strengthening accountability and improving the quality of healthcare delivery.

The decline in the share of maternal deaths attributed to sepsis and the recognition by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare mark an encouraging milestone in Assam's efforts to ensure safer motherhood and reduce preventable maternal deaths. The state will continue to strengthen its healthcare systems to ensure quality, safe and effective maternal and newborn care for all. (ANI)