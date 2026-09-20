The MCD has updated its Health Empanelment Policy to provide cashless medical services to employees, including contractual staff for the first time, and pensioners. Simultaneously, the civic body is continuing its city-wide demolition drive.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has revised its Health Empanelment Policy to make medical services simpler and more accessible for employees, pensioners, senior citizens and other eligible beneficiaries. Under the new policy, regular employees and dependents will get cashless indoor treatment at empanelled hospitals at CGHS rates. Contractual employees and their dependents have also been covered for the first time. Pensioners and family pensioners will continue to get cashless treatment, while those aged 70 and above can consult specialists without a referral and avail cashless indoor treatment. Eligible beneficiaries living outside Delhi can seek treatment at government hospitals, with reimbursement subject to prescribed CGHS rates. Mayor Pravesh Wahi said the revised policy would give beneficiaries wider healthcare options and directed officials to ensure its timely implementation.

MCD Continues Enforcement Drive Against Unauthorised Constructions

Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Saturday continued its ongoing city-wide enforcement drive against dangerous buildings, unauthorised constructions and violations of the Master Plan of Delhi (MPD) and Building Bye-Laws. Strict enforcement action is being undertaken across all 12 zones of the Corporation to ensure compliance with building norms and safeguard public safety.

According to a release, as part of Saturday’s intensive enforcement exercise, 29 demolition actions were carried out across all 12 zones of the MCD, while three properties were sealed for violations of applicable building norms. The Corporation has continued to maintain close vigil across its jurisdiction and is taking action against identified violations in accordance with the prescribed rules and regulations.

The MCD had also undertaken an extensive enforcement exercise yesterday, during which 41 properties were demolished, and 10 properties were sealed for violations of the MPD and Building Bye-Laws. Major demolition actions were carried out at Rajouri Garden Extension, Jeevan Park and Nawada in the West Zone. In the North Zone, action was undertaken at Kharian Mohalla, while demolition actions were also carried out at Baljeet Nagar, Moti Nagar and Pandav Nagar in the Central (Karol Bagh) Zone. In the North-East Zone, enforcement action was undertaken at Mandoli, among other locations across Delhi.

The MCD has reiterated that unauthorised construction and violations of building norms will not be permitted within its jurisdiction. The Corporation has further stated that the ongoing enforcement drive will continue with full vigour against unauthorised constructions, dangerous buildings and other violations that may pose risks to public safety. (ANI)