Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel visited a Ganesh pandal in Ahmedabad, performing aarti for the state's prosperity. Later, at a youth event, he lauded PM Modi's Startup India initiative for empowering youth to innovate and create jobs.

CM Bhupendra Patel Attends Ganeshotsav Celebrations

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited Daxini Society in Maninagar, Ahmedabad, during Ganeshotsav. He offered prayers to Lord Ganesha and performed aarti, praying for the happiness, peace, and prosperity of the people of the state.

According to a release, the CM attended the Ganeshotsav celebrations at Daxini Society in Maninagar. The organisers, local leaders and residents warmly welcomed him at the Ganesh pandal, while the premises echoed with chants of ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’. On this occasion, Mayor Hitesh Barot, Deputy Mayor Anju Shah, prominent leader Prerak Shah, MP Hasmukh Patel, MLA Amul Bhatt, Hasmukh Patel, along with other office-bearers, social leaders, a large number of society residents and devotees, were present.

CM Highlights Youth Innovation and Startup Growth

Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday said that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the youth of the country is scaling new heights in the fields of innovation and startups today.

Addressing the youth and dignitaries at a Youth Dialogue Programme, the Chief Minister said that earlier, the country did not have a dedicated ecosystem or support for startups. However, PM Narendra Modi’s focus on Startup India has created new opportunities for the youth. Today, the youth are moving beyond the mindset of seeking jobs, starting their own ventures and creating employment opportunities for others, according to a release.

The Youth Dialogue Programme was organised under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, being held to mark the completion of 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s journey of public service. Chief Minister highlighted that models developed by the youth for waste management in the agricultural sector, water solutions and innovative solutions to local challenges are playing an important role in the development of the country. The Chief Minister described the launch of three semiconductor plants in Gujarat, made possible through the strong resolve of the Prime Minister, as a historic achievement in the state’s industrial and technological development. (ANI)