Gujarat Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi visited a Sports Complex in Dahod, encouraging players and participating in events. He also met farmers in Halol, appreciating service activities and highlighting government welfare schemes for agriculture.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi visited the Sports Complex in Devgadh Bariya, Dahod district, and witnessed various sports competitions. He encouraged the participating players and boosted their morale.

According to a release, the Deputy CM watched various sports competitions, including wrestling, karate, archery, tug-of-war, and running, at the Sports Complex. He also enthusiastically participated in the running competition and encouraged the players. He interacted with the players and encouraged them to pursue excellence in sports through hard work, discipline and dedication.

On the occasion, Deputy CM said that sports are not only important for physical fitness but also help develop discipline, self-confidence, team spirit and leadership skills. He said the government is continuously working to provide better opportunities and facilities to sports talent in rural and tribal areas.

His presence brought enthusiasm and joy to the players. Local office-bearers, officials, sports representatives, coaches, players, and a large number of sports enthusiasts were also present.

Sanghavi Interacts with Farmers in Halol

Meanwhile, as part of the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi interacted with farmers during a Prakruti Krushi Samvad organised at the Gujarat Farming University in Halol, as per the release.

Deputy CM appreciated the various service activities undertaken by youth and citizens, including cleanliness drives and cow care, as part of the Seva Yatra organised to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During the programme, Deputy CM inspected natural farming practices and the production process. Addressing the farmers and citizens present, he stated that youth and citizens are continuously undertaking various service activities to carry forward the PM's commitment to service. He highlighted various public welfare initiatives, including the annual assistance of Rs. 6,000 deposited into farmers’ accounts under the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi Yojana, 24-hour electricity supply, irrigation water for farms, and free treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh under the Ayushman Bharat Card. (ANI)