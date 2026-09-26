Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh met with bus operators to review drivers' welfare issues like insurance and salaries. He also announced that the implementation of the new challan system has been put on hold following objections from advocates.

Review of Cluster Bus Drivers' Concerns

Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh on Friday held a meeting with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and bus operators to review concerns raised by contractual drivers working under the Cluster Bus Scheme. The meeting focused on issues including health insurance for drivers and their families, accident insurance and compensation, timely salary slips and joining or appointment letters, performance-linked incentives and adequate weekly and monthly rest.

The minister directed the Transport Department and concerned operators to examine the feasibility of these measures within existing labour laws, concession agreements and operational requirements. He also stressed that steps taken for drivers’ welfare should not affect the regular functioning of bus services in the city. The issue of salaries and minimum wages was also discussed. Officials noted that the matter falls under the competent authority and would require examination as per applicable rules. Singh also asked OEMs and operators to address genuine grievances of drivers and submit point-wise action-taken reports along with supporting documents. He said the Delhi government aims to improve the welfare of personnel involved in bus operations while ensuring reliable and uninterrupted public transport for commuters.

New Challan System Implementation Put on Hold

Earlier, the Delhi Government put on hold the implementation of its new challan system notification issued on September 14, following objections raised by the Coordination Committee of Advocates over issues related to the amended mechanism.

Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said the concerns raised by the advocates have been taken seriously and that the representation received from them will be examined by the Transport Department. "Representation has been received from advocates over issues related to implementation of new challan system in Delhi. The representation is being sent to the Transport Dept for examination and will also be brought to the notice of the Delhi Lieutenant Governor, Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta," Singh said in a press note. (ANI)