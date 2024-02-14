'Maybe Mr Naidu can convince EC...' Congress jibe after failure to get appointment for VVPAT discussion

The Congress criticized the Election Commission of India for not increasing the use of Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) in elections. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh questioned the Election Commission's reluctance to engage with political parties on this matter

The Congress on Wednesday took a jibe at the Election Commission of India and Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu over the issue of the greater use of Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail or VVPATs in the election process. The party wondered if "Naidu, who is about to migrate into the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, can convince the Election Commission to give his erstwhile allies an appointment".

Taking to social media platform X, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said: "The INDIA parties have been requesting for an appointment to meet the Election Commission since June 2023, on the issue of the greater use of VVPATs (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) in the election process. Not allowing for 100% VVPATs is a terrible ANYAY on the Indian voter."

"On April 8th, 2019, the Supreme Court had requested the EC to increase the number of election booths that undergo VVPAT slip matching. The case is N. Chandrababu Naidu vs Union of India -- yes, the same Chandrababu Naidu who was once known as the high-tech Chief Minister. Mr Naidu was then the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh," he said.

Ramesh further said, "The demand of the INDIA parties is that this number of VVPATs prescribed cannot be static but must increase steadily towards 100%. The reluctance of the ECI to engage with the INDIA parties on this issue raises even more questions. Shouldn’t the ECI strive for greater accountability and transparency in a technology that it stands by so wholeheartedly? But of course, Mr Naidu is about to migrate into the NDA, in the meanwhile. Maybe he can convince the Election Commission to give his erstwhile allies an appointment."

What is a VVPAT?

The Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT), also known as Verifiable Paper Record (VPR), serves as a critical component in ensuring the integrity of ballotless voting systems. Its primary function is to offer voters feedback regarding their choices, thus enhancing transparency and trust in the electoral process. By providing voters with a tangible record of their selections, the VVPAT acts as a safeguard against potential electoral fraud or technical glitches, while also facilitating post-election audits.

Each VVPAT slip includes the candidate's name and the symbol of the corresponding party or individual, enabling voters to confirm that their vote has been accurately recorded. Employed alongside electronic voting machines (EVMs), VVPATs serve as a secondary verification mechanism, particularly valuable during periods of suspicion surrounding EVM tampering.

The operational sequence of VVPATs unfolds as follows: Upon a voter's selection on the EVM, the VVPAT promptly generates a printed slip displaying the chosen candidate's details, which is then securely deposited into a sealed container. This process allows voters a brief window to verify their selections, with the VVPAT positioned within a glass enclosure for exclusive viewing by the voter. Following a seven-second display period, the VVPAT automatically severs the slip and deposits it into the designated storage container, accompanied by an audible confirmation signal. Access to these machines is restricted to polling officials, ensuring the integrity of the voting process while maintaining voter confidentiality.