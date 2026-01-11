Vinay Katiyar commented on a man detained at Ram Mandir for trying to offer namaz, suggesting he might've been searching for ancestors' graves. He criticized the police and said it's a crime only if namaz was offered inside the temple itself.

Katiyar on Man Detained at Ram Mandir

Key face of Ram Janmabhoomi movement and ex-MP Vinay Katiyar on Sunday responded to a Kashmiri man who was detained at the new Ram Mandir in Ayodhya for attempting to offer namaz. He said that the man might've been searching for ancestors' graves, not necessarily offering prayers inside the temple. Katiyar said the first consideration is whether he offered prayers inside the temple or in the complex. He said that even though he doesn't know where exactly the man prayed, if he prayed in front of or behind the temple, then he didn't do the right thing.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Katiyar further stated that the man could have been engaged in other activities there. If anything suspicious is found during a search, it's a serious matter; otherwise, he should be questioned and released. There's nothing more to it than that. The BJP leader further criticised the police present inside the temple complex, stating that this incident shouldn't have occurred in the presence of officials on the premises of the Ayodhya Ram Temple. If the police have taken action, that's good, but they are currently present inside the Ram Janmabhoomi complex. What were they doing? This shouldn't have happened, he said.

What Constitutes a Crime?

Katiyar said that if the man offered "Nazaaz" inside the temple, only then it should be considered a crime, further outlining the possibility of him searching for his ancestors' graves. Despite the heavy security, any such disturbance is unacceptable. If he offered "Nazaaz" inside the temple or tried to climb onto the temple, then it's a crime. But if he didn't do that, then it's not a crime, he said.

Katiyar added that the man might have been looking for his grandfather's or uncle's grave, or for his ancestors' graves, noting that there is nothing wrong with the search. However, he stressed that in such a case, the man should have simply asked for the grave's location. (ANI)