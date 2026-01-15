On her 70th birthday, celebrated as 'Jan Kalyankari Divas', BSP chief Mayawati said her party's four terms in UP saw welfare schemes implemented on the ground for all, accusing rival parties like the BJP and Congress of copying them.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati, on the occasion of her 70th birth anniversary, held a press conference on Thursday in which she said that every year her party workers celebrate the day as Jan Kalyankari Divas (People's Welfare Day). On this occasion, she said that the focus is on the poor and needy of Sarva Samaj (all castes), and the senior party members discuss the welfare schemes launched during the four terms of the BSP government. During the press conference, she said, "Today is my 70th birthday, and I wish a Happy New Year 2026 to everyone on this occasion. My party workers celebrate it as Jan Kalyankari Divas. On this occasion, senior party members, especially, talk about the public welfare schemes launched during the four terms of the BSP government under my leadership in Uttar Pradesh for the benefit of the common people."

BSP claims effective implementation of schemes

She also claimed that, unlike other opposition parties such as the Congress and the BJP, the BSP implemented the schemes on the ground. She also claimed that the condition of the 'Sarva Samaj' and all sections of the society have improved significantly. She mentioned that poor labourers, the unemployed, the farmers, business people, workers, youngsters, women, students and vulnerable minorities like Dalits, adivasis, and religious minorities like Muslims were among those sections of society whose conditions significantly improved through the schemes. She said, "These schemes were not merely recorded in government files, as is often the case with governments of the Congress, BJP, and other opposition parties, but were also implemented on the ground. As a result, the conditions of 'Sarva Samaj' in Uttar Pradesh have improved significantly, especially for the poor, labourers, the unemployed, farmers, businesspeople, workers, young people, women, students, and vulnerable groups such as Dalits, Adivasis, Muslims, and other religious minorities."

Accuses rivals of copying schemes

She alleged that the current central and state governments have copied some of the BSP's welfare schemes and are running them under other names. She claimed that because the government's intentions are "not good," people are not getting much benefit from the schemes. She said, "For political gain, some of our schemes are being copied by the central and state governments and, by tweaking the names slightly, are being run. But this is also true that since their intentions are not good, these governments are not able to provide much benefits to the people."

'Hypocritical intentions' towards minorities

She emphasised that her party's government accorded full respect and honour at various levels to the great saints, gurus, and eminent personalities born in the Dalit and other backward communities of the country. Also, several new districts have been named after them, and numerous schemes have been launched to benefit the general public. She alleged that the intentions of the current governments have been 'hypocritical' towards the minority communities. She added, "Our party's government has accorded full respect and honour at various levels to the great saints, gurus, and eminent personalities born in the Dalit and other backward communities of the country, especially Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Shri Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj... Several new districts have been named after them, and numerous schemes have been launched to benefit the general public, which opposition governments are now copying for their own political gain. Their thinking and intentions towards these communities have always been hypocritical, and nothing has changed in this regard..." (ANI)