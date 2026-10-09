BSP chief Mayawati paid floral tribute to party founder Kanshi Ram on his 20th death anniversary. She also chaired a meeting to review the party's preparedness for the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Friday paid floral tribute to party founder and Dalit icon Kanshi Ram on his 20th death anniversary, observed as Parinirvan Diwas.

BSP reviews poll preparedness

Earlier on Sunday, Mayawati held a meeting with senior officials of BSP Uttarakhand State, in which the party said that she conducted an in-depth review of the latest status of the voter list following the Election Commission's SIR revision, along with the progress in selecting strong and effective party candidates for the upcoming Assembly General Elections in UP and Punjab, as well as other election preparations.

According to a release from the party shared by Mayawati, in this meeting held at the BSP Central Camp Office, a review was conducted on the status of reorganising committees up to the polling booth level following the SIR of the voter list, to be completed at a war footing, and instructions were given to address the shortcomings in a time-bound manner.

In the release, following the SIR, the names of approximately 9 lakh voters have been allegedly removed from the voter list, but efforts must certainly continue at the party level to include the names of the poor, youth, women, and people from weaker sections in the voter list so that they are not deprived of their constitutional right to vote.

"In the meeting, while strongly condemning the Uttarakhand government's particularly anti-poor and anti-people policies, it was stated that the BJP government appears more devoted to the interests of big capitalists and wealthy industrialists, giving less attention to public welfare and well-being, and these people continue to influence elections in their favour through their financial power, which is also a key election issue," the release said.

Tribute event shifted to Lucknow

According to the release, Mayawati said that while the government's maintenance work continues at the grand 'Bahujan Inspiration Centre' established by the BSP government on the UP-Delhi border, to avoid the possibility of any accidents due to crowds gathering there, no programs are being organised at that location this year on October 9, which is the death anniversary of Bahujan Samaj Party founder Kanshi Ram.

"Therefore, people from all divisions across the entire UP will come to the capital, Lucknow and offer their floral tributes at the grand dome-shaped 'Revered Shri Kanshi Ram Ji Memorial Site' here, while people from other states will organise open zonal meetings to pay their heartfelt tributes and respectful homage to the revered Shri Kanshi Ram Ji," the release said. (ANI)