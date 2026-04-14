BSP chief Mayawati paid floral tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on his 135th birth anniversary in Lucknow. She hailed his contribution to the Bahujan Samaj and criticised other parties for failing to achieve his objective of an equal society.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Tuesday paid floral tribute to Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar on his 135th birth anniversary in Lucknow. Mayawati was joined by a large gathering in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow to mark Ambedkar Jayanti.

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Mayawati Hails Ambedkar's Contribution

In an X post, the BSP chief noted Dr BR Ambedkar's contribution in uplifting the Bahujan Samaj and hailed him for enshrining the principles of equality in the Constitution. She wrote, "In our India country with its vast population, the 'Bahujan Samaj'--that is, the messiah of the Bahujans--Bharat Ratna Bodhisattva, the most revered Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar--today, on his birth anniversary, I offer my profound salutations, floral tributes, and boundless flowers of reverence in the morning, and along with that, heartfelt thanks, gratitude, and appreciation to all the people of the BSP who, across the entire country, along with their families, pay him deeply emotional tributes and flowers of reverence with complete missionary spirit."

"It is well known that the entire life of Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar was spent in extremely arduous struggles for the protection, respect, and upliftment of the 'Bahujan Samaj,' including the country's poor, the neglected, the exploited, and women afflicted by casteism and feudalism, and ultimately, he accomplished the historic task of ensuring its guarantee in the Constitution, becoming immortal, and for which the nation will always remain grateful to him," the post read.

'Parties in Power Failed to Achieve Ambedkar's Objectives'

As the BSP was formed for the upliftment of the Bahujan Samaj, comprising the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes and religious minorities, Mayawati took a dig at other parties and alleged that despite being in power, they did not succeed in achieving Dr Ambedkar's objective.

In the run-up to the 2027 UP Assembly elections, Mayawati said, "But alas, if only the parties in power at the center and in the states here could properly succeed in achieving the sacred objectives of Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar's supremely humanitarian, all-people-serving, and Bahujan-welfare-oriented Constitution, then India would by now have become a self-reliant/Atmanirbhar and developed nation, certainly able to provide the crores of Bahujans here with lives of equality and justice, free from immense poverty, unemployment, casteist hatred, exploitation, and oppression and atrocities, etc."

"If this has not been possible, then why? Upon seeking the answer to this, the caravan of Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar's 'social transformation and economic liberation' in the country will surely advance toward its goal, even achieving electoral success. Jai Bhim, Jai Bharat," she added.

Who was Dr BR Ambedkar?

Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar was born on April 14, 1891, in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh. His life was marked by struggles, with the biggest barrier being the caste system under which his family was considered 'untouchable'.

Gaining an education, he led a movement against untouchability. In 1927, he led the Mahad March at the Chowdar Tank at Colaba to give the untouchables the right to draw water from the public tank.

On September 24, 1932, Dr Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi agreed to the Poona Pact, according to which reservations were provided for untouchables in government jobs and legislative assemblies.

His biggest contribution was the Constitution of India, as he served as Chairman of the Drafting Committee. He laid down the principles to ensure social justice for the scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, and backward classes. (ANI)