Five people arrested for heckling TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee in Sonarpur. TMC alleges a "BJP-sponsored" murder attempt, while BJP claims it was public anger. Banerjee sustained an eye injury in the attack involving bricks, stones, and eggs.

Five people have been arrested on Sunday in connection with the heckling of Trinamool Congress (TMC) National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee during his visit to Sonarpur, officials said. A specific case has also been registered at the Sonarpur police station following the incident. "Five people have been arrested in connection with TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's incident," the West Bengal Police stated. All those arrested are locals.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Political Row Over Heckling Incident

The arrests come amid a massive political row over the incident, with the opposition TMC terming it a planned attack, while the ruling BJP has dismissed the allegations, claiming the local public was merely venting its anger against the former ruling party's leadership.

Banerjee Alleges 'BJP-Sponsored' Murder Attempt

The development comes after Banerjee was allegedly attacked with bricks, stones and eggs while visiting Sonarpur on Saturday evening in South 24 Parganas district to meet families affected by post-poll violence. The TMC leader later alleged that the attack was "BJP-sponsored" and claimed there was an attempt to kill him. He added that despite reporting the incident, the police failed to provide adequate protection. "They wanted to kill me. The whole incident has been captured on camera. We will definitely let the High Court know about this. We will also let the Governor know about this. I will definitely move to court," Banerjee said.

He sustained injuries to his eye during the attack and stated, "They hit my eye with a brick, and I can't open my eye. I was wearing a helmet, otherwise my head would have been split in two. You can make my body fall, but my resolve is strong and stronger; the passion and enthusiasm are still there, and this head won't bow down."

Mamata Banerjee Alleges Pressure on Hospitals

Former West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee also alleged that the BJP was pressuring hospitals not to admit Banerjee following the attack. Speaking after visiting him in Belle Vue Hospital, Mamata Banerjee said, "Those who are in power are threatening all the hospitals and the maximum authorities not to admit Abhishek Banerjee because they don't want him to be treated... In front of me, the police were threatening. They said they need permission. If any patient comes, then will you need permission from the BJP party, who will be treated, and who will not. They have become inhuman."