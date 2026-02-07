BSP chief Mayawati alleged conspiracies to weaken the party and is preparing for the 2027 UP Assembly polls. She said the party will focus on Dalits and minorities and also condemned a Netflix series for its portrayal of the Brahmin community.

BSP Prepares for 2027 UP Polls

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday alleged conspiracies to weaken the party, saying party workers will be alerted to them.

Addressing a press conference ahead of the BSP workers meeting in line with the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Mayawati said that the party's attention will be drawn to the issues of the poor, Dalits, tribal people, backward classes, and religious minorities.

The BSP chief said, "There is little time left for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. A big and important state-level meeting has been called to direct the party workers... Party work has been delayed due to the ongoing SIR exercise, but steps will be taken to complete it. Party members will be alerted to the new tactics and conspiracies being hatched by opposition parties to weaken the BSP."

"Furthermore, at this meeting, attention will be drawn to the poor and deplorable conditions of Dalits, tribals, backward classes, Muslims, and other religious minorities, as well as farmers, labourers, employees, traders, and other working people across the country under the current governments at the Centre and in the states, just as it was under previous governments," she added.

UP is scheduled to hold Assembly elections in 2027, where the BSP will look to make a comeback after poor results in the 2022 polls. The Mayawati-led BSP, which was once in power in the state, was reduced to just one seat in the 2022 polls.

Shift in Stance on Key Issues

In the run-up to the polls, Mayawati has signalled a shift in the party's stance on key issues. Earlier on Friday, they demanded an immediate ban on the upcoming Netflix web series titled 'Ghooskhor Pandat', saying it portrays the Brahmin community in a derogatory manner. She said such depictions are insulting and should not be allowed, while also supporting the FIR registered by the Lucknow Police in the matter.

In a post on X, Mayawati wrote, "It is a matter of great sorrow and concern that, not only in U.P. alone in recent times, but now even in films, 'Pandit' is being portrayed as a bribe-taker and so on, leading to the insult and disrespect of them across the entire country, which has currently spread intense anger throughout the entire Brahmin community; our party also strongly condemns this."

"The Central Government should immediately impose a ban on such a caste-indicating film (web series), 'Ghooskhor Pandat'; this is the demand of the BSP. At the same time, registering an FIR by the Lucknow Police in this regard is an appropriate step," the post read.

On UGC Regulations

She also welcomed the Supreme Court's stay on the new University Grants Commission's equity regulations, saying it was "appropriate", given the current "social tensions" in the universities against these regulations.