Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mausam Benazir Noor joined the Congress party in Delhi on Saturday. After resigning from TMC, she stated she would also resign from the Rajya Sabha and work to strengthen the Congress party in West Bengal.

A Return to the 'Congress Family'

Addressing a press conference, Mausam Benazir Noor said, "I thank the Congress party for giving me the opportunity to work with them again. As a member of the Congress family and a member of , we want to strengthen the legacy. My uncle had worked for the people of Malda. In order to continue his legacy, we need to be united. I have already resigned from the Trinamool Congress. I have submitted my resignation to Trinamool Congress Chairperson Mamata Didi, and I will also be resigning from the Rajya Sabha on Monday. So, from today, I have joined the Congress, and I will work very hard to strengthen the party because the people of Bengal, the people of Malda, believe in the Congress, they believe in the Congress's ideologies of secularism, development, and peace."

Mausam Benazir Noor further said that she started her political career with the Congress. "I started with Congress. I am coming back. I will work to strengthen the party," she further said.

Political and Personal Background

Mausam Benazir Noor is serving as Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, from West Bengal and Vice Chairperson of the West Bengal Commission for Women. She was the President of Malda district TMC and an MP for Malda Uttar from 2009 until 2019. Noor belongs to a political Bengali Muslim family from the Malda district. Her mother, Rubi Noor, was elected to the West Bengal Legislative Assembly for three consecutive terms from the Sujapur constituency. Noor's uncle, A. B. A. Ghani Khan Choudhury, served as Minister of Railways in the Third Indira Gandhi ministry. Noor studied at La Martiniere Calcutta and received a law degree from the Calcutta University. She worked at the legal firm Fox and Mandal and practised as a full-time lawyer in the Supreme Court of India for two years before entering politics. (ANI)