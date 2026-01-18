On Mauni Amavasya, a special Yamuna Aarti was held in Delhi. Meanwhile, over three crore devotees took a holy dip in Prayagraj's Sangam during the Magh Mela, where authorities showered flower petals on the massive gathering from a helicopter.

Special Yamuna Aarti in Delhi

On the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, a special Yamuna Aarti was organised at the Yamuna Ghat near ITO in Delhi on Sunday. BJP leader and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma, along with other leaders and devotees, participated in the Aarti. The event witnessed devotees gathering to offer prayers to the Yamuna on the auspicious occasion.

Over 3 Crore Take Holy Dip in Prayagraj

Meanwhile, in Prayagraj, Divisional Commissioner Soumya Agarwal said that more than three crore devotees have already taken a holy dip during the ongoing Magh Mela on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya. "Today, on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, more than 3 crore devotees have already taken the holy dip... There is a continuous crowd on the ghats... Everything is normal," Agarwal told ANI.

Earlier, flower petals were showered on devotees who arrived at the Sangam in Prayagraj for a holy dip on Mauni Amavasya. As part of the arrangements during the Magh Mela, a helicopter showered flower petals on the large gathering of devotees present at the ghats for the ritual bath.

Rituals Continue Despite Challenging Weather

Prayagraj District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma said that the ritual of the Mauni Amavasya holy bath began at midnight and continued uninterrupted despite challenging weather conditions. "The bath on Mauni Amavasya bath started at 12 o'clock at night. The devotees continue to arrive. Although there was a lot of fog at night, devotees still reached in large numbers. The bath has been going on at every ghat since morning....The weather is very pleasant," Verma told ANI.

He further added, "The sunlight is good....Till 12 PM, more than 3 crore devotees had taken the holy dip... The number of devotees arriving has decreased now..."

Authorities said adequate arrangements were in place to manage the large influx of devotees and ensure the smooth conduct of rituals during the auspicious occasion. (ANI)