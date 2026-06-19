Chandigarh Police arrested four accused for the murder of Tota Ram in Mauli Jagran. The victim was attacked by a large group with weapons due to previous enmity. The police have recovered a knife and a dart-shaped weapon used in the crime.

In a significant breakthrough, the Chandigarh Police have arrested four accused in connection with a murder at Mauli Jagran. The swift action was carried out by the team of Police Station Mauli Jagran under the supervision of senior officers of Sub-Division North-East, Chandigarh. An FIR dated June 15 under Sections 190, 191(2), 191(3), 127(2), 103(1), 115(2), 109(1) and 351(3) BNS was registered at Police Station Mauli Jagran on the statement of Akash, son of Late Santosh Kumar, resident of Mauli Jagran Complex, Chandigarh.

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Details of the Crime

As per the complaint, on the night of June 14, Tota Ram (31), who had come to Mauli Jagran to meet his sister, was attacked near a house in Mauli Jagran Complex by a group of 10-15 persons armed with knives, swords, sticks and other sharp-edged weapons. According to the police, the assailants, allegedly having a previous enmity with the deceased, inflicted multiple injuries upon him. The complainant also sustained injuries while trying to save his friend. Tota Ram was shifted to Civil Hospital, Sector-6, Panchkula, where he was declared brought dead.

Arrests Made

During the course of investigation on June 16, Arman Kumar alias Ashu (22), resident of Village Mauli Jagran, Chandigarh, and Sameer (18), resident of Rajiv Colony, Sector-17, Panchkula, Haryana, were arrested on the identification of the complainant. Both accused were produced before the court, and four days' police remand was obtained.

Subsequently, on June 17, Sumit (25 years), resident of Rajiv Colony, Sector-17, Panchkula, Haryana. 4. Krish alias Kishu (19), resident of Rajiv Colony, Sector-17, Panchkula, Haryana were arrested on the identification of the complainant. Both accused were sent into a three-day police remand.

Weapon Recoveries and Interrogation

During police remand and sustained custodial interrogation, the arrested accused made disclosure statements and led the police to concealed locations. A knife used in the commission of the offence was recovered at the instance of accused Sameer, while a dart-shaped weapon used in the crime was recovered at the instance of accused Arman Kumar alias Ashu. The recovered weapons were taken into police possession in accordance with the law through separate seizure memos. Further, other incriminating articles connected with the commission of the offence were also recovered during the investigation. These recoveries are expected to play a crucial role in corroborating the evidence collected during the course of the investigation.

Ongoing Investigation and Motive

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the incident appears to have arisen out of previous enmity between the parties.

During the investigation, it has surfaced that the accused Arman Kumar alias Ashu allegedly attacked the deceased with a sharp-edged weapon, while the accused Sameer allegedly inflicted injuries with a knife. The role of each accused and the complete sequence of events are being thoroughly examined. Technical evidence and other material evidence are being scrutinised to establish the complete chain of events.

Efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining absconding accused persons and identify the involvement of other associates. (ANI)