A woman's social media video detailing her friend's bizarre arranged marriage experience has gone viral. After matching on a matrimonial site, the prospective groom's family expected her to quit her job and delivered a 45-minute lecture on "post-marital duties," leading her to reject the proposal.

While the rest of the world may be living in 2026, it appears that India is stuck in the 1980s or 1990s. This is how a lady felt shortly after being matched with a man on a marriage website. Taking to social media, a woman narrated the said incident which happened with a friend. Soon after being matched, the male allegedly refused to speak to the woman and rather that their parents pursue the relationship. Soon after, the lady was approached by the man's sister, who gave her a "45-minute lecture" on "post marital duties."

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According to the video, the lady was supposedly expected to "quit" her work by the man's family. The pair would have been "allowed" to use the family's "family car" for "ice cream dates," according to the sister.

The woman was naturally astonished by the man's family's "demands and expectations," which prevented her from pursuing the relationship. The woman recounting her friend's experience then addressed the internet and discussed the issues with "arranged marriages." The video quickly gained popularity and received a lot of responses.

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“No money, no spine, only guts. Lots of guts,” the post read. The post was shared on Instagram, by the handle ‘kritikatwtss’.

Internet Reacts

"I'm an elder sister and if my brother handed me the phone I'd politely let the girl know she needs to find someone else cause clearly my brother isn't ready for marriage if he can't speak to her himself," a user said.

"On a side note, your skin is great, and you look stunning. Also, this news is absolutely dreadful; what is wrong with people?" said another.

"To put up with a man who can't even make a conversation for his own marriage," another person remarked.

“I love how they don't have any idea what life women are leading by themselves. Some can't even fathom how much happiness women have in their lives,” added another.