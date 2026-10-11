Congress MP Jairam Ramesh flagged irregularities in the NTA, sharing a report from the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education. Congress claimed the Modi govt ignored the panel's suggestions and hoped the report would now be taken seriously.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Sunday flagged alleged irregularities and structural shortcomings in the National Testing Agency (NTA), as he shared a report claiming to be of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education on reforms and strengthening of the examination body.

In a post on X, Ramesh said the issue of the NTA had triggered a youth protest movement three months ago, adding that it was now being dominated by the Gyanesh Kumar controversy. "GyaneshGate is dominating the news now, but three months ago it was NTAgate that had launched the youth protest movement. Here is our statement on the NTA based on the report of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education that has just been submitted to the Chairman, Rajya Sabha," he wrote. GyaneshGate is dominating the news now but three months ago it was NTAgate that had launched the youth protest movement. Here is our statement on the NTA based on the report of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education that has just been submitted to the Chairman, Rajya Sabha. — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) October 11, 2026

Congress Criticises Government

Congress, in a statement, claimed that former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had dismissed the suggestions made by the panel on reforming the NTA. "We can only hope that the Modi government sheds its arrogance for the limited time it has and take this report seriously," Congress said.

Minister's Resignation Amid Protests

Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as India's Union Education Minister on July 25, 2026, following sustained nationwide student and youth-led protests. Pralhad Joshi was appointed as the new Union Education Minister. (ANI)