A boat carrying pilgrims capsized in the Yamuna River in Mathura, claiming 10 lives. The NDRF has retrieved the boat, but a search operation is still underway for 5 missing persons. The injured are receiving treatment in Vrindavan hospitals.

10 Dead, 5 Missing as Rescue Ops Continue

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams on Friday retrieved the boat that capsized in the Yamuna River near Keshi Ghat in Mathura. Search and rescue operations are still underway to locate the remaining missing persons following a tragic boat capsize in Mathura.

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The tragic incident has so far claimed 10 lives, officials confirmed. Mathura DIG Shailesh Kumar Pandey speaking to ANI said, "The boat has been retrieved after a 4-hour continuous effort. The death toll till now is 10, as informed earlier and their post mortem is almost completed, after which they will be sent off to their homes."

Agra Divisional Commissioner Nagendra Pratap said rescue operations are still underway and that the injured are being treated in Vrindavan hospitals. He added that five people are still missing. "Rescue operations are underway. 10 people died in the incident and a post-mortem of the dead bodies is being done before being sent to their respective homes. The injured are being treated in Vrindavan. 5 are reportedly missing," he said.

Pilgrims Affected, Families Grieve

Uttar Pradesh Minister Lakshmi Narayan Chaudhary termed the incident unfortunate and said pilgrims from Haryana and Punjab were affected after a sudden storm led to the capsizing of the boat in the Yamuna. "It is an unfortunate incident. Pilgrims from Haryana and Punjab drowned after a sudden storm capsized in the River Yamuna. 21 people have been rescued safely and are being given free treatment. 10 dead bodies, including 5 men and 5 women, whose postmortem is going on. Entire district administration is working on the ground, including NDRF and SDRF," he said.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Ludhiana's Atam Nagar, Kulwant Sidhu, met the families of the victims and expressed condolences. Speaking to reporters, Kulwant Sidhu said, "I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. Some people are missing."

Family members of the victims recounted how their relatives had travelled to Mathura and Vrindavan for pilgrimage before the tragedy struck "The bus (for Mathura) left for 7 pm yesterday. I had a telephonic conversation with my family member, and they were very happy upon reaching there. Someone from the family called us and told us that their boat had capsized. We were not able to reach out to them. 8-10 people went there from our area," a relative said.

Another family member of the victim said, "Yesterday they left for Mathura, Vrindavan. Around 2.30 pm, they uploaded a video expressing their happiness. My family members are among those affected by the incident."

Boat Collided with Pontoon Bridge

The incident happened after a boat carrying over two dozen passengers collided with a pontoon bridge on the Yamuna River near Keshi Ghat in Mathura on Friday.

The accident occurred on Friday when a boat carrying over two dozen passengers collided with a pontoon bridge on the Yamuna near Keshi Ghat. According to police, around 25 to 27 people were on board when the accident took place.

PM Modi, CM Yogi Express Grief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the tragedy, offering condolences to the families of the victims and wishing a speedy recovery for the injured. "Deeply pained by the mishap due to the capsizing of a boat in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. My condolences to those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. The local administration is assisting those affected," he said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath described the incident as "extremely tragic and heart-rending" and said officials have been directed to ensure proper treatment for the injured. "The loss of lives in the boat capsizing accident in Mathura district is extremely tragic and heart-rending. My condolences are with the bereaved families. Instructions have been issued to the concerned officials to immediately reach the site, conduct rescue and relief operations, and ensure proper treatment for the injured. I pray to Lord Shri Ram that the departed souls attain eternal peace, and that the grieving families are granted the strength to bear this immense sorrow, while the injured recover swiftly," he said. (ANI)