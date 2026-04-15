A massive fire erupted in Lucknow's slums, with CM Yogi Adityanath ordering swift relief. In a separate incident, a blaze at a Hardoi auto garage was extinguished. Firefighting operations are underway in Lucknow; no casualties were reported in Hardoi.

Massive Fire Engulfs Lucknow Slums

A massive fire broke out in the slums of the Vikas Nagar area in Lucknow on Wednesday. Fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot, and firefighting operations were carried out to bring the blaze under control.

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Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the incident of fire and has directed officers to reach the spot and expedite relief operations.

Firefighting operations are underway. More details awaited.

Separate Fire Incident in Hardoi

On Monday, a fire broke out at an auto garage in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district, prompting a swift response from the fire department, officials said.

Fire Officer Details Response

Fire Officer Mahesh Pratap Singh, speaking to reporters, said, "Tonight, at approximately 10.45 PM, we received a report regarding a fire at the 'City Motor Workshop' in Hardoi. We dispatched a fire tender from the Hardoi Fire Station to the scene. Upon arrival, we observed that the fire was spreading very rapidly. We brought the fire under control with the assistance of four fire tenders. Two CNG-powered vehicles were present inside the workshop. We safely evacuated the people present in the vicinity and also removed all the equipment stored inside the workshop. The fire has now been completely extinguished. The actual cause of the fire will only be ascertained after the investigation is complete."

No casualties were reported in the incident. (ANI)