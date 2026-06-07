A massive fire engulfed at least 12 shops in the Bufliaz sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Sunday. Fire services rushed to the spot. Governor Manoj Sinha has directed the administration to compensate for the losses due to the fire.

A massive fire broke out in the Bufliaz sector of Poonch district on Sunday, engulfing at least 12 shops, officials said. The fire services, including the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) administration of Surankot sector, rushed to the spot to control the blaze.

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Governor Sinha directs compensation

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Manoj Sinha has directed the administration to compensate the losses due to the accidental fire.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)