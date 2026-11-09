A major fire hit a commercial building in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, on Monday morning. Authorities successfully rescued three people, including an elderly individual, from the scene. The fire was brought under control by four fire tenders.

Fire Incident in Ujjain

A massive fire broke out in a building housing a commercial establishment in the Nagjhiri area on Dewas Road in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Monday morning, officials said. Prompt action by the police and fire department led to the safe rescue of three individuals, including an elderly person. Upon receiving the alert, four fire tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the blaze under control and launch a rescue operation.

Official Statements on Rescue

City Superintendent of Police (CSP), Ujjain, Shweta Gupta, said that the blaze erupted at the commercial unit in the morning hours. "Around 10:00–10:15 AM, a fire broke out at Vishwakarma Hardware Electricals. Police and fire department officials have successfully rescued two individuals from the scene. A third person—an elderly individual who was trapped on the third floor—was also rescued safely and has been sent to the hospital," CSP Gupta said.

Ujjain District Collector Roshan Kumar Singh confirmed that all occupants were evacuated safely and medical aid was provided immediately to the elderly person. "On Dewas Road, there is a building called Vishwakarma Hardware. A short while ago, a fire was reported there. Four fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the scene, and a rescue operation was carried out; everyone has been brought out safely. An elderly person—who was reported to be inside—has been promptly sent to the hospital, where further medical treatment is being provided," the District Collector said.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited.