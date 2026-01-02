A major fire has engulfed several houses in Kishtwar's Thachna village. A joint team of the Indian Army, J&K Police, SDRF, and locals is on the spot, trying to extinguish the blaze. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

The Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local residents are continuously working to control and extinguish the remaining fire, which erupted in Dachhan's Thachna village last night.

The fire engulfed several houses during the late hours of Thursday.

Administrative Response and Precautionary Measures

Earlier, the district administration rushed fire service teams to the spot and has been in constant coordination with the Army and Police since receiving the information.

Two Naib Tehsildars were deputed to the spot, and LPG cylinders have been safely removed from nearby houses to prevent further damage, the officials said.

'Fire Spread Through Congested Village': BJP Leader

Leader of Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly and BJP Leader Sunil Sharma, on Thursday night, said that the fire ignited in a big house and spread throughout the village.

"The houses in the Thachna village in Dachhan are congestidly built. A fire broke out in a big house and spread through the entire village. At least 5-6 houses have been completely engulfed in the blaze. People are manually trying to extinguish the fire. We are trying to control the fire in the house where it started," he said.

The locals, along with the rescue teams, are trying to put out the blaze with relief operations underway.

Further details are awaited.