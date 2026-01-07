A massive fire gutted a footwear factory in Delhi's Narela, with all workers escaping safely. In a separate tragic incident, three family members, including a 10-year-old girl, died in a fire at a Delhi Metro staff quarter in Adarsh Nagar.

Fire at Narela footwear factory

A massive fire broke out at a footwear factory in the Narela Bhorgarh Industrial Area of outer Delhi on Wednesday afternoon. According to officials, the workers were inside the factory when the fire broke out, but managed to escape safely.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The blaze engulfed all three floors of the factory. More than a dozen fire tenders are present at the spot to douse the fire. Further details are awaited.

3 of family killed in Adarsh Nagar fire

In another incident, three members of a family were killed after a fire broke out at a Delhi Metro staff quarter in the Adarsh Nagar area during the early hours of Tuesday, officials said.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, a call about the blaze was received at 2:39 AM from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) residential quarters. As per the officials, the deceased were identified as Ajay (42), his wife Neelam (38), and their 10-year-old daughter.

Preliminary reports indicate that domestic items in the room may have caused the fire. (ANI)