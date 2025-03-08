Massive fire engulfs 15 warehouses in Gujarat's Vapi; firefighting ops underway

A massive fire erupted in Gujarat’s Vapi area in the early hours of Saturday, engulfing over 15 scrap warehouses.

Massive fire engulfs 15 warehouses in Gujarat's Vapi; firefighting ops underway anr
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 8, 2025, 8:54 AM IST

Valsad: A major fire broke out in the Vapi area of the Valsad district of Gujarat in the early hours of Saturday. According to the officials, more than 15 scrap warehouses were burned down in the fire.

Ten fire tenders were rushed to the site, and the dousing operation is underway.

More details are awaited.

Earlier on Friday, a fire broke out at the Kamdhenu Gau Seva Trust in Gandhidham, Gujarat.

Recently on March 4, a fire broke out in an old building near Godhra railway station. The fire was doused after an effort of 5 to 6 hours by fire tender vehicles.
Fire officer, Godhra Mukesh Bhai Chawara said, "In the night around 1 o' clock, we got a call that a fire broke out near the railway station. When we went to the spot, we saw that the fire was very rampant, and it had engulfed four shops on the front side, and on the rear side, it had affected 5 to 6 houses." He further said that the fire broke out at 1 pm and was controlled in the morning at 5 am."

At the location 5 to 6 Godhra Fire tender vehicles were present. The fire was controlled after an effort of 5 to 6 hours. The shop used to sell oil, and some material may have caught fire, " he added. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Nuclear, space scientists to Chess master, women team takes over PM Modi's social media on international Womens Day anr

Nuclear, space scientists to Chess Master, women team takes over PM Modi's social media on Women's Day

'We bow to our Nari Shakti...' PM Modi extends wishes on International Women's Day anr

'We bow to our Nari Shakti...' PM Modi extends wishes on International Women's Day

Maharashtra: BJP leaders introduce Private Member Bill in Assembly to tackle love jihad and forced conversions anr

Maharashtra: BJP leaders introduce Private Member Bill in Assembly to tackle love jihad and forced conversions

JMI drops Thiruvananthapuram as entrance exam centre, Shashi Tharoor calls move 'inexplicable decision' anr

JMI drops Thiruvananthapuram as entrance exam centre, Shashi Tharoor calls move 'inexplicable decision'

The Indian Army's Def-Tech Revolution - Industry Collaboration & Self-Reliance shk

The Indian Army's Def-Tech Revolution – Industry Collaboration & Self-Reliance

Recent Stories

Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma Breakup: Shocking Reasons Revealed RBA

Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma Breakup: Shocking Reasons Revealed

Rockstar to Tumbbad: 5 films with highest collection after re-release

Rockstar to Tumbbad: 5 films with highest collection after re-release

Rekha to Hema Malini: 8 actresses above 70 still fit and beauty RBA

Rekha to Hema Malini: 8 actresses above 70 still fit and beauty

Navigating Data Center Operations: A Deep Dive with Adebisi Ogunsanmi

Navigating Data Center Operations: A Deep Dive with Adebisi Ogunsanmi

Happy Women Day 2025 wishes messages quotes, SMSs, Facebook/WhatsApp status to share RBA

Happy Women’s Day 2025 wishes, messages, quotes, SMSs, Facebook/WhatsApp status to share

Recent Videos

Gulf Pulse | UAE Travel Made Easy for Indians: Know Cost, Eligibility, Visa-on-Arrival, E-Visa

Gulf Pulse | UAE Travel Made Easy for Indians: Know Cost, Eligibility, Visa-on-Arrival, E-Visa

Video Icon
Top 10 Indian Songs for Women’s Day | Empowering Anthems for Women!

Top 10 Indian Songs for Women’s Day | Empowering Anthems for Women!

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | How Do We Know That Sea Ice at the Poles is Melting?

Infographic Hub | How Do We Know That Sea Ice at the Poles is Melting?

Video Icon
Women Ambassadors Witness India’s Growth Ahead of International Women’s Day!

Women Ambassadors Witness India’s Growth Ahead of International Women’s Day!

Video Icon
Karnataka Pulse | VIRAL Video Shows 14-Yr-Old Dragged Away by Husband After Being Married Forcibly

Karnataka Pulse | VIRAL Video Shows 14-Yr-Old Dragged Away by Husband After Being Married Forcibly

Video Icon